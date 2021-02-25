Iovance Biotherapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) _ Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $68.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Carlos, California-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $259.6 million, or $1.88 per share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $36.51, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IOVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IOVA

