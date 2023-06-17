Iowa AG denies backing Elder's initiative to remove county attorneys from office

Attorney General Brenna Bird's office denies claims by GOP presidential candidate Larry Elder that she supports his new initiative to remove "soft-on-crime" Iowa county attorneys from office.

Elder, a radio commentator, unveiled the initiative in Des Moines on Thursday in a news conference with newly-formed political action committee Enforce the Law. He said it would hold county attorneys accountable for prosecuting criminal cases to the fullest extent of the law.

Under the proposal, legislators would create an ethics commission to oversee county attorneys and, if deemed necessary, recommend their removal from office.

Elder specifically cited “your soft-on-crime DA in Des Moines," an apparent reference to Polk County Attorney Kimberly Graham. A Democrat, she pledged in her election campaign last fall not to undertake prosecutions for low-level marijuana possession and peaceful protests, and for violations of laws restricting abortion rights.

"We've talked to your AG, she knows about this bill and she is a supporter of it," Elder said. "It'll give her additional powers."

But Alyssa Brouillet, a spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office, on Friday denied Bird's involvement, saying Bird was unfamiliar with the proposal. Brouillet neither confirmed nor denied that meetings had taken place between Elder, fellow Republican Bird and Enforce the Law.

Elder's campaign did not provide a response. But an Enforce the Law representative said Bird was not briefed or consulted on the contents of the proposed legislation.

While the PAC is launching in Iowa, it hopes to bring its model to every state, passing and implementing legislation "to establish checks and balances against the left's radical prosecutors," according to a news release the group issued.

The Georgia state Senate earlier this year passed similar legislation creating a commission that can discipline or remove local prosecutors.

The Republican-majority Iowa Legislature already passed a government reorganization bill in its most recent session that allows Bird to step in and open local prosecutions when county attorneys don't.

At the news conference, Elder said he believed that that measure alone wasn't adequate, but that Iowa was still better situated than his home state of California.

"In this state, action can be taken, more so than in other states," he said.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Brenna Bird's office says she's unfamiliar with Larry Elder's proposal to remove prosecutors