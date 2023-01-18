Iowa attorney general says no wrongdoing in Des Moines police killing of boy, 16

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The Iowa Attorney General's office ruled Wednesday that the Des Moines police officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy at a southside apartment complex Dec. 26 "acted with legal justification."

The office, led by newly-elected Attorney General Brenna Bird, based its ruling on interviews with the three officers who fired at the boy and another office and other witnesses, as well as a review of their body cam video.

Officers Noah Bollinger, Zachary Duitscher and Thomas Garcia have been on leave since the shooting.

What happened during the confrontation with DMPD?

The report said the officers went to the complex after receiving a call from the boy's stepfather saying that the teen, identified in the report by his initials, T.J., had pulled a gun on him. It said the officers arrived at the apartment complex at 400 E. McKinley Ave at 12:30 a.m., forced their way in to the apartment where the boy was and negotiated with him for four minutes, 20 seconds, pleading along with family members more than 70 times for him to put down the gun.

The boy's grandmother and a friend of T.J. were in the room when the boy started raising his gun toward the officers, the report said. At that point, the officers, as close as 4 feet from the boy, shot him 14 times, wounding him in the chest and head. The report said the head wounds apparently occurred as the boy fell.

Officers attempted life-saving measures and took the boy to a hospital, where he died.

Shooting investigation handled by Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation

The report, which relied on an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, concluded that the officers had acted legally and are not liable for any criminal charges in relation to the shooting.

“Every day, Iowa law enforcement officers put themselves in harm's way to keep us safe, not always knowing what will happen next,” Bird said in a news release. “In this particular case, four Des Moines police officers entered the scene knowing a perpetrator was armed. After refusing to comply with the officers’ requests to put the weapon down, they were forced to act, protecting themselves and those around them.”

Officers on leave during internal investigation

Des Moines police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said the department is conducting an "internal policy review" of the shooting. He said the officers will remain on leave until the review is complete.

Parizek previously declined to release the officers' disciplinary records, if any, saying they were confidential under Iowa law. During a 2020 demonstration, Black Liberation Movement participants called for police to arrest and fire Garcia and another officer for what it said were the arrests of people in their own homes. There were no further details available and there is no indication any action was taken.

Parizek said all three officers, who are each five-year veterans of the force, had completed city-mandated de-escalation training.

