Iowa authorities confirm suspect was arrested day before shooting at church

Reuters Videos

STORY: The fire at the Grand Setun Plaza business centre spread to an area of 1,000 square metres (over 10,700 sq ft), the ministry said.Images from the scene showed the blaze engulfing one of the main entrances to the building and several floors above it.No fatalities have been reported, but officials say at least one person was taken to hospital.At least 120 people have been rescued from the building, local officials say, and firefighting efforts are ongoing.