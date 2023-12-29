Iowa authorities offer $2,000 for information regarding missing truck driver

Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information about an Iowa trucker who disappeared under mysterious circumstances last month.

David Schultz, 53, was reported missing on Nov. 21. Schultz’s semi-tractor was found abandoned two weeks ago on a rural highway near Sac City in northwest Iowa, its trailer still filled with the piglets he was transporting. Authorities found Schultz’s wallet and phone inside his truck and his jacket on the side of the road.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office later posted on social media that it was offering a $2,000 reward for information on Shultz’s disappearance.

Schultz’s wife Sarah told the Sioux City Journal that something must have gone wrong.

More: Iowa county attorney clears deputy who shot a suspect following fatal Fareway attack

“This is not something David would do,” the paper quoted her as saying. “He would never leave. His family is his life.”

She said she didn’t know if her husband was alive or dead.

“I want my husband,” she said. “It’s exhausting. It’s awful.”

More: Attempted murder suspect found dead after barricading himself in Des Moines motel

Hundreds of people have volunteered to search for Schultz and have covered 100,000 acres. Volunteers searched areas in Wright, Webster, Calhoun and Sac counties, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Schultz’s disappearance is asked to call the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at 712-662-7127 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 712-262-1873.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Authorities: $2,000 for information on missing trucker David Schultz