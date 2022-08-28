Iowa-based union's history-making president leads influential organization with tumultuous past

United Food & Commercial Workers Local 431 is pioneering new territory in the Iowa labor movement, choosing Simplice Mabiala Kuelo as the president of a group bargaining for a workforce increasingly made up of immigrants like him.

Kuelo, a rising union organizer who came to the United States from Congo, won election as president amid criticism that the local's previous leadership had been too accommodating of Tyson Foods. The local represents employees at the company's giant meatpacking plant in Waterloo, and many felt it hadn't done enough to urge Tyson to adopt safety measures in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of workers on the packed production lines fell ill and seven died.

But decades before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Davenport-based local, representing 4,250 members, mainly at meatpacking plants like Tyson's and other food processing facilities in Iowa and Illinois, had a complicated and contentious history.

Simplice Mabiala Kuelo, president of UFCW Local 431, in his Davenport office.

As former local President Dick Edwards told oral historian Shelton Stromquist, “Local 431 has received a vast amount of criticism. We’ve been called whores and everything else.”

It's not the largest UFCW local representing Iowa workers, ranking behind Local 1155 in Marshalltown (4,305 members) and Local 222 in Sioux City (4,690 members).

But because Local 431 straddles the line with Illinois, a closed-shop state where — unlike Iowa — members can’t opt out of paying dues, the JBS plant it represents in Beardstown gives it firepower that other unions in Iowa envy. For the last 20 years, Local 431 has received an average of $6.1 million in annual membership dues, more than the two bigger locals combined.

As industry shifts, employment, wages drop

Local 431 began in 1936 as part of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butcher Workmen of North America, the less militant of the two major meatpacking unions. While its counterparts organized locals around big plants and went on strike frequently, Local 431 organized as many businesses as possible — no matter how small.

It didn’t push for wages as high as other labor groups did, Edwards said. But as meatpackers modernized and took harder lines against unions, he argued, the local’s members were less likely to lose their jobs.

Its leaders faced uncomfortable challenges after a series of mergers between unions seeking to offset layoffs and plant closings that had cost them members. The shift began when industry veterans formed a new company, IBP, in 1960 with a Denison plant.

The company, also known as Iowa Beef Processors, installed a system that allowed it to “de-skill” the labor of a packing plant. While individual workers at the time usually fabricated several types of full meat cuts, IBP sent carcasses down a production line, requiring workers to make only simple, repetitive cuts.

The Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo.

The system allowed IBP to process meat faster. And, as opposed to the old practice of sending retailers larger quarters of meat to be custom cut on site, IBP cut the product into smaller portions and packaged it ready for sale for grocery stores. By doing so, IBP — and, later, its imitators — allowed retailers to shed their skilled butchers.

IBP managers also took a hardline stance against unions while paying lower wages than competitors. The company refused to sign master agreements with unions covering multiple locations, which would have given labor leaders some leverage. An eight-month-long Dakota City strike included fire bombings, smashed windows and the murder of the sister of a suspected company informant, Western Michigan University historian Wilson Warren wrote in “Struggling with ‘Iowa’s Pride,’” a history of the Ottumwa meatpackers who saw their lives upended during the shift in the industry.

In 1974, IBP co-founder Currier Holman was convicted of conspiring with a Mafia leader to pay off meat and supermarket officials, brokering a labor peace agreement to get his product into the New York beef market. Roger Horowitz, a University of Delaware labor historian, said union leaders later caught IBP filing false injury logs with inspectors in 1985, covering up workplace dangers. The discovery led to a $2.6 million fine from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

Nevertheless, IBP thrived, and competitors imitated its labor methods. From 1972-80, Warrant wrote, about 5,600 meatpackers in Iowa left the industry.

Union mergers bring clash of styles

Against this backdrop, unions of different philosophies merged. In 1968, the AMCBW, which included Local 431, merged with the United Packinghouse Workers of America, which represented workers at plants in Ottumwa, Fort Dodge and Waterloo.

Unlike the AMCBW, the UPWA organized single, big plants and became engrained in the communities, weighing in on local political races and helping desegregate businesses. The active labor movement moved Iowa from a deeply Republican state in the 1940s to a the political center 20 years later, Warren wrote.

But the meatpackers kept losing members. In 1979, the union merged with one representing retail clerks, creating the UFCW.

Edwards, the former Local 431 president, said his group, dominated by ex-AMCBW members, at times enjoyed relatively easy organization efforts. He acknowledged this might have been at the cost of other, more militant locals that had UPWA roots.

“We’ve had companies that have contacted us when they have heard that the UPWA was starting to organize them and allowed us to come right into the plant and maybe right into their lunchroom and hold a captive-audience meeting with their employees,” Edwards said. “We’ve done that. Whether it’s quite legal or not, I don’t know. But we still think we’re doing a job for our people. That’s what we’re concerned about.”

Local 431 reached such an arrangement in 1976 before Hormel Food Corp. opened a pork processing factory in Ottumwa, said Dan Varner, a former leader with the local.

Varner said Hormel executives were wary of Ottumwa because the former UPWA local there had a reputation for militancy. In his book, Warren wrote that the local had conducted work stoppages as much as once a week, threatened non-union members with violence and flooded managers’ offices with up to 100 employees to force changes in working conditions. When an engineer tried to shuttle replacement workers into the plant during a strike, union members lifted the car up to stop it.

To prevent the old radical workers from unionizing the new operation, Varner said, Hormel struck a deal with Local 431. He said the local would get easy access to dues-paying members, while the company would get a union that “didn’t cause too much trouble.”

Local 431 leaders told Varner, who had been a night steward at the Oscar Meyer plant in Davenport, to move to Ottumwa. He was among the first 10 workers the company hired, and they gave him a relatively cushy job driving a forklift. He said managers let him organize workers on company time without resistance.

Varner became the unit’s chief steward. But he said he slowly became radicalized. He said Local 431 leadership didn’t respond to complaints about the company, making him a target among the rank-and-file. From March to May 1984, according to Warren, the company laid off about 560 employees, draining the factory until members agreed to a contract that cut hourly wages from $31 to $25 in today’s dollars.

Varner said the cuts angered workers. Year later, Austin, Minnesota-based UFCW Local P-9 — filled with former UPWA members — went on strike against Hormel. The action split the union. UFCW International officers cautioned the workers against the strike, eventually cut off the workers’ weekly strike pay and put the local in receivership, installing new leaders who crossed the picket line.

In Ottumwa, Varner said, most members sided with the P-9 leaders. When the company hired replacement workers in Austin, P-9 members exerted pressure by picketing other unionized Hormel plants.

The P-9 members cited clauses in the members’ contracts with Hormel that allowed them to honor valid picket lines. But Hormel executives argued that the picket lines at Austin were invalid. The local leaders sided with the company, issuing a statement saying, “431 is not on strike and under its contract it may not go out at this time.”

Varner said Local 431 President Louis DeFrieze urged him to talk the members out of it. Varner declined, joining about 500 Ottumwa members who honored the line and stayed off the job.

“Local 431 and Hormel felt that they were both going to be injured on this whole thing,” Varner told the Des Moines Register in a recent interview. “Their cozy understanding, agreement, whatever you want to call it, it fell apart on them.”

Hormel fired the Ottumwa strikers and, about a year later, closed the plant. Varner said DeFrieze, who had become a UFCW International officer, denied his request for a job at another local.

“Within the labor organization that Louis had any clout with, I was blackballed,” said Varner, who picked up a job with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. “I was not going to get any type of union position within UFCW.”

Excel, a subsidiary of Cargill, bought the Ottumwa facility soon after and hired workers for the equivalent of $14 an hour — about 44% less than what Hormel had paid. Local 431 tried to organize the Excel plant. Ottumwa workers refused, successfully lobbying for their own charter, Local 230. Ousted P-9 president Jim Guyette, meanwhile, filed an assault charge against DeFrieze, telling police DeFrieze tried to punch him when they ran into each other at a Miami labor convention.

Horowitz, the University of Delaware historian, said the failed actions in Austin and Ottumwa were a “devastating blow” for militant meatpackers.

“The lesson that the UFCW took from that is, ‘Those meatpacking workers are a pain in the neck,’” he said.

UFCW takes stance on immigrant issues

Despite the black eye, Local 431 remained one of most powerful unions in the state.

Its resources from the Beardstown plant in Illinois have allowed Local 431 to extend its reach to blue-collar workers around the state — even those who aren’t members. DeFrieze was an active board member of the local United Way in the 1980s, successfully urging members to donate funds, a pool of money that became especially important when five local farm implement plants closed from 1984-87, sending the local unemployment rate near 9%.

Simplice Kuelo, president of Local 431 of the United Food and Commercial Workers, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Dues from a plant in Illinois, a closed-shop state where all workers represented by a union must pay the weekly fees, make 4,200-member Local 431 the best-financed of the Iowa-based UFCW locals.

Years later, as the makeup of the workforce shifted toward immigrants in the mid-2000s, Local 431 tried to organize Agriprocessors, a kosher meatpacking plant in Postville. It publicly called the company out for food safety violations. It also worked with federal and state inspectors on investigations into child labor and minimum wage law violations.

A week before U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided the Postville plant in May 2008, leading to 400 arrests and mass deportations of undocumented workers to Guatemala, UFCW International leaders unsuccessfully urged the federal agents to back off. They said a raid would disrupt the investigations into the company’s owners.

A year later, the UFCW published a research paper advocating against immigration raids, arguing that federal officials round up many legal workers and deny employees access to lawyers. The Obama administration ultimately moved away from the raids that had characterized the previous administration’s approach to immigration enforcement.

Some Local 431 leaders have defended DeFrieze’s concessionary stance toward companies at the time of the Ottumwa strife. Jerry Messer, who went on to serve as Local 431’s president, told an oral historian that DeFrieze prevented the closing of an Oscar Meyer plant in Davenport by convincing members to take contract concessions. He added that DeFrieze kept him out of Ottumwa during the 1986 standoff, trying to keep Messer’s name clean for his future as a union leader.

“The local would have survived the closing of the Oscar plant,” Messer said. “But it wouldn’t be what it is today.”

Tyler Jett covers jobs and the economy for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at tjett@registermedia.com, 515-284-8215, or on Twitter at @LetsJett.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: UFCW Local 431's immigrant membership led by one of their own