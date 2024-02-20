Iowa bill advances to expand postpartum coverage

Iowa Senate Republicans passed a bill expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months, and the bill also lowers the income cap on coverage for pregnant women in Iowa.

One argument is that the bill keeps Iowa ranked higher than the national average. The current percentage for postpartum care is 300% below the federal poverty line to qualify, and Governor Kim Reynolds’s bill lowers it to 215%. Democratic Senator Jan Petersen tried to add an amendment, but it failed, arguing a bill Republicans just passed in a special session last fall creates issues as how to assess a household income when seeing if one qualifies for coverage.

The bill still needs to pass through the House Chamber until it can be signed into law by Governor Reynolds. For more information, click here.

