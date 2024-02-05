Iowa bill would forbid discipline for school staff for using incorrect pronouns, names

School employees in Iowa would be protected from discipline if they use a student or staffer's incorrect personal pronouns or name, a bill under consideration by state lawmakers says.

The legislation, House File 2139, prevents any disciplinary action — ranging from written or verbal reprimands to termination — for incorrect use of pronouns or "legal names," a proposal that will most directly impact transgender students and staff. It would apply to "employees, contractors or students."

Advocates of the bill expressed concern that they could be fired for "making an honest mistake" and that school policies on pronouns and preferred names would steer away "teachers of faith." Opponents argued that the legislation was intended to protect intentional use of incorrect pronouns or names, and it directly contradicts a law passed by the Republican-led Legislature last year.

Religious advocacy groups such as The Family Leader and the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition are backing the bill, touting it as key to retaining religious staff in schools.

"It just makes sense," said Ryan Benn, policy director for The Family Leader. "It protects teachers of the faith."

But those testifying against the bill, which included multiple transgender students, said it effectively allowed bullying and harassment against trans and nonbinary members of school districts.

Matthew McIver, the father of a transgender middle-schooler from Des Moines, said the language of the bill laid out a "hostile work environment in basically any other context," and "strips parents of their rights."

And a lobbyist for the Iowa State Education Association called it "a solution in search of a problem."

"We are not aware of any school district that is currently punishing an education professional or a student for using the wrong pronouns," said Melissa Peterson, the union's legislative and policy director.

The bill would also allow any employee fired as a result to sue their district to be reinstated, receive damages or seek injunctive relief.

Multiple opponents to the legislation pointed to a law passed last year that has prompted schools to begin asking parents for approval to call students anything other than their given names. That applies to transgender students who request different pronouns or a new name, but it can also be interpreted to ban the use of nicknames like "Mike" or "Sam."

This new bill, those opponents argued, directly contradicted that 2023 law.

"The bedrock issue is, why would you want to allow this when a parent has clearly communicated to the district this is the name I want you to use, the pronouns I want you to use?" said Keenan Crow of One Iowa.

The bill was advanced by a 2-1 vote from a subcommittee on Monday.

Shortly after the legislation advanced, LGBTQ+ advocates and legislative Democrats rallied in the Capitol rotunda, railing against Republican-led legislation and urging each other to continue showing up to oppose the efforts.

"They are trying to wear us down," said Courtney Reyes, executive director of One Iowa. "We're not going anywhere."

Democratic leaders in both the House and Senate scolded Republicans for continuing to take up legislation on "the culture war" rather than addressing what they see as key issues facing Iowans: wages, housing and child care.

"What the hell are they doing?" said House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst. "This state's future only exists when all of you, and all of us, thrive and work together toward making the state more welcoming."

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: No discipline for incorrect pronouns, names in school under Iowa bill