Iowa bill lets cities override libraries. How that may affect what you can check out:

Iowa voters would no longer have a say when local governments change their public library's board of trustees, under a bill filed and advanced this week that would allow city officials to override boards and make governing and spending decisions on their own.

The proposal comes months after the town of Pella voted to keep oversight of their library independent rather than place it in the hands of city officials, a referendum spurred by a challenge to remove "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe, a graphic novel about gender fluidity.

How would House Study Bill 678 affect Iowa libraries?

House Study Bill 678 would repeal the process requiring city officials to put any proposed change to the library board in front of voters; only after a majority vote in approval can the city proceed with the change.

With that referendum process removed, city councils could unilaterally remove and replace members of the library board. The bill would also empower them to oversee hiring a library director and decide how tax dollars for library projects and initiatives are spent.

Currently, most Iowa library boards have the authority to make spending decisions, adopt policies and hire and evaluate their district's director.

What do librarians and library boards say about House Study Bill 678?

House Republicans advanced the bill through subcommittee on a 2-1 vote over the objections of a host of librarians, administrators and residents across the state, including multiple from Pella, who said it would only increase the burden placed on city officials while opening the door for political interference on certain titles and content.

Nobody spoke in favor of the bill Thursday.

Almost all of those who came to speak on the bill Thursday were library directors or members of their library boards. They described the bill as an unnecessary maneuver that would at best overburden local elected officials, and at worst derail the governance of libraries.

"This bill is a train wreck," said Wade Dooley, president of the library board in Albion, who said an "activist city council" could make major decisions about the core functions of a library.

"Our city council has barely any training to be a city council, now you also want them to run a library?" Dooley said. "I'm sorry, but that's not a good idea."

Sue Woody, director of Des Moines Public Library, said the district's board was "uniquely insightful" on issues pertaining to the city, with focus on literacy and homelessness.

"We have a fantastic relationship with the city of Des Moines, and we work in tandem to address these very real issues," Woody said.

And Altoona Public Library Director Kim Keitzman argued that mechanisms for oversight already existed for library boards, pointing to the appointment process for members and referendums like last year's in Pella.

Several residents of Pella also spoke against the legislation, expressing frustration that lawmakers could in effect overturn their vote after a months-long local campaign.

"We decided not to adopt a resolution that would have done what this bill does," said Dave Timmer, a Pella resident who served on the committee to vote "no" on the local ballot question. "A lot of us feel that the goalposts are being moved now."

What do Iowa lawmakers say about the bill stripping library authority?

Rep. Carter Nordman, R-Panora, advanced the bill Thursday, acknowledging the criticism from librarians and directors but pointing to public comments he had received online from those citing personnel and service issues within their library districts.

"For me, it's not really about the content (of the books), and for the most of the city administrators and city council members I've heard from, it's not about the content," Nordman said in an interview.

"It's about the personnel issues and taxpayer dollars being spent."

Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, R-Northwood, voted to advance the bill but said she had "reservations."

And Rep. Jerome Amos Jr., D-Waterloo, a former city councilman, strongly criticized the bill before voting against advancing it.

"There's no reason in the world why we as legislators should be moving this to a city council," Amos Jr. said.

How another bill could strip away library taxes

Another proposal, Senate Study Bill 3131, was previously scheduled for a hearing earlier in the week but was tabled for further discussion.

In addition to removing the referendum process, the bill also makes it optional for a city to levy taxes to fund its library — a move that would cut off the primary source of dollars and likely force many libraries to shed staff and services.

Craig Patterson, who spoke against the bill on behalf of the Iowa Library Association, said more than 570 online comments had been submitted about the bill; as of Thursday a hearing has not been re-scheduled.

