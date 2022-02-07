‘Iowa boys’ Jason Momoa and Mike Wolfe share photos of picking motorcycles together in Nashville

Two celebrities with Iowa roots worked together on a new project that involved antique motorcycles and guitars, according to social media posts.

Aquaman Jason Momoa posted a photo with Mike Wolfe of "American Pickers" over the weekend on Instagram. The two picked motorcycles and guitars together in Nashville for an upcoming episode of "American Pickers".

Momoa grew up in Norwalk before becoming a huge star, getting his big break in “Baywatch” in 1999. He went on to star on “Game of Thrones” as Khal Drogo, and later “Justice League” as Aquaman and his alter ego Arthur Curry. He appeared as the swimming superhero again in “Aquaman” in 2018. He recently wrapped production on "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which comes out this year.

Wolfe grew up in LeClaire, where he picked his first bicycle at age 6 in Bettendorf and sold it to a neighbor for $5. His History Channel show “American Pickers” debuted in 2010, based out of his LeClaire shop, Antique Archaeology. Wolfe now lives outside of Nashville, where he opened a second location of Antique Archaeology. Season 23 of the show came out on Jan. 1.

"NASHVILLE WOW. blew my mind. ON THE ROAM @discoveryplus so many amazing moments. motorcycles music guitars ohana.... aloha j," Momoa wrote on Instagram.

"Excited to be a piece to the puzzle of your new project. Antique motorcycles are the vehicles that brought us together. Storytellers, Iowa boys, and constantly on the roam. Love you brother @cyclemos @prideofgypsies," Wolfe wrote on Instagram.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: ‘Aquaman’ actor, ‘American Pickers’ star pick motorcycles, guitars