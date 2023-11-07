Iowa caretaker gets deferred judgment after elderly patient with dementia froze to death

A caretaker has received a deferred judgment for her role in the death of a 77-year-old with dementia who froze to death outside an assisted living facility. Certified nursing assistant Catherine Forkpa, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to charge of defendant abuse in the death of 77-year-old Lynne Stewart.

Forkpa pled guilty to the charge in October, three months after her superiors at Bondurant’s Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing gave sworn testimony — now sealed from public view — indicating they failed to respond to several hours’ worth of phone alerts about door alarms sounding inside the facility.

She was initially charged with second-degree murder, which that carries a penalty of up to 50 years in prison.

As part of the deferred judgment, Forkpa will be on probation the next two years. She faced up to two years in prison and fines ranging from $855 to $8,540.

She will not be allowed to work for assisted living or dependent adult facilities during that time. The judge decided it was not within the court’s legal authority to place a no contact order barring Forkpa from being employed in that sector, but said either the Department of Inspections and Appeals or the Department of Health and Human Services will take steps they deem necessary and inform the public or potential employers of the crime.

Forkpa will pay an $855 civil penalty, submit a DNA sample and have a victim offender dialogue with Stewart's family. The judge left restitution undecided and gave the state 30 days to file a request.

What happened that night at Courtyard Estates

Stewart, a resident with dementia, left her room and, hours later, wandered outside in sub-zero temperatures. She was found outdoors the next morning and was declared dead a short time later.

State inspectors’ reports indicate Stewart walked out of her room at Courtyard Estates at about 4:32 p.m., triggering a series of alarms at the facility. At about 9:40 p.m., an alarm on an exit door in the facility was triggered, indicating someone may have left the building. According to police, surveillance video showed that in the hours that followed, Forkpa walked around the facility for hours without checking on Stewart or resetting the alarms.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Jan. 22, workers found Stewart outside, on the ground, with parts of her body covered in ice. Forkpa, who had worked at Courtyard Estates for seven months as a certified nursing assistant, was fired. Four other employees were given written warnings for their failure to respond to door alarms, according to state records.

'I just wish I checked': CNA regrets not finding dementia patient outside

In her sentencing hearing, Forkpa expressed regret and remorse for the victim's family, her voice breaking as she gave her statement.

"That night I wish I went down to check," she said with tears streaming down her face. "...I didn't know anybody was outside that night. I just wish I would've have checked to know that everybody was asleep that night."

"My sympathy and apologies to the friends and family, nobody should lose their life in that situation. And secondly, I promise you, if I go on probation, I'll try to do my best," Forkpa said.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter@NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

Previous reporting by Clark Kauffman at Iowa Dispatch was used in this article.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Caretaker gets deferred judgment for role in death of elderly patient