Iowa Caucus 2024: Trump takes Story County despite Nikki Haley’s success in Ames

Donald Trump prevailed in a tight battle Monday night at the Story County caucuses, narrowly defeating Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, garnering 34 percent of the vote.

The former president secured 1,158 votes (with 98 percent of precincts reporting) while Haley drew in 1,024 (30 percent) and DeSantis was third with 911 votes (27 percent).

The Associated Press called the Iowa race just 31 minutes after polls opened at 7:31 p.m. on Jan. 15, declaring Trump the winner in the first-of-the-nation caucuses.

Trump is predicted to win by the widest margin in Iowa Caucus history, holding a 30-point lead over DeSantis with 66 percent of Iowa precincts reporting as of 10:15 p.m.

Story County's tightly-contested race was a rarity, as he easily won a majority of Iowa's county and was even leading in all 99 as of 10:30 p.m. Haley was the leading vote-getter in Story County's largest town, winning several of Ames' numerous precincts.

GOP precinct-17 Caucusgoers wait for their vote in the Iowa Caucus at Ames Middle School on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA Today Network)

Haley carries Ames despite Trump's county win

Haley was victorious in several close Ames precincts Tuesday night, winning precincts 14,17 and 18 by a single vote.

Haley received 35 votes among the three precincts at Ames Middle School. DeSantis and Trump garnered 34 votes each. Vivek Ramaswamy came away with 14, and Ryan Binkley with three.

She dominated several others, carrying the 11th precinct, 82-29 over Trump and 55-21 in precinct 12.

Snow or shine, Ames caucusgoers' voices are heard

Despite the below-freezing temperatures, clusters of supporters turned up at the Ames Middle School for the Republican caucus. Roughly 120 voters braved the chill, determined to be the first in the nation to vote for a Republican candidate.

Brandon Lee, precinct chair for Ames Precinct 17, wasn't sure how many participants he would see on Monday. He resides in Story County and is used to fewer people, but he was impressed with what he saw.

"With the cold, I didn't know how many people would come," Lee said. "But this was a good turnout; I think we had a nice number. If it had been warmer, we might've had a few more."

Caucusgoers cast their vote at Ames Middle School by scribbling their names on a small piece of scratch paper, which were then counted. Proceedings were calm and orderly, with precinct chairs thoroughly tallying the votes.

No matter the group size, each precinct had supporters eager to speak on behalf of their chosen presidential candidate. One speaker, Caleb Grossnickle, said he felt DeSantis was the Republican party's best chance to defeat Joe Biden in November.

When states were shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the only state to stay open besides Iowa was Florida, where DeSantis was governor.

"He opened the state and led fearlessly," Grossnickle said. "He let his schools stay open and gave school choice to parents. He turned what was once a swing state into a deep red, reliable Republican state."

Brandon Lee, precinct-17 caucus chairman (left), counts the ballots in the GOP Iowa Caucus at Ames Middle School on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA Today Network)

Travel is little deterrent to some

Some Ames caucusgoers traveled a long way to participate in the Republican candidates' first test. Jenny Fovgey, who attended to support Haley, flew in from Texas.

"This is so important what you do in Iowa, it honors and humbles me to witness it," Fovgey said. "I love the way (Iowans) lead, and I love how seriously you take this."

Several candidate signs and pamphlets were scattered throughout the precincts, and caucus captains continued talking to voters until voting commenced.

Alissa Baker, caucus captain for the Nikki Haley campaign, knocked on doors and called voters until Monday.

"(We're) here to support Nikki and bring the message from her campaign to voters that maybe aren't decided yet," Baker said. "We understand in Ames, a lot of voters still come with an open mind and want to hear what each of the candidates have to say."

Baker felt optimistic about Haley's campaign on caucus night and heading into the caucus in New Hampshire.

"We're building momentum," Baker said. "In general, we're seeing voters are coming around to (her) message."

The next step for Trump and company is the New Hampshire primary, which will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24.

