Iowa caucus live updates: What to know as the crucial 2024 contest approaches

The Iowa caucus is set for next week, one of the most important contests of the 2024 presidential election.

The Hawkeye State's caucuses have long had the opportunity to shape presidential elections. And in 2024, all eyes will be on Iowa to see if Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump's rivals have made any progress in the critical early voting state.

But when exactly is the Iowa caucus? Why does one state's election matter for the rest of the nation? Keep up with the USA TODAY Network's live coverage of the upcoming Iowa caucus as voters make their 2024 picks.

When is the Iowa caucus?

The Iowa caucuses are scheduled for Jan. 15, starting at 7 p.m.

The Democratic and Republican contests function function differently. Catch up with the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network, on what you need to know about the caucuses.

– Marina Pitofsky

Why does the Iowa Caucus matter?

For 50 years, Iowans have gathered in school gymnasiums, community centers and family living rooms to kick off the nation's presidential nominating process, wielding their outsized influence to winnow and shape the field of contenders.

Ahead of each caucus, presidential candidates flood the state for months, if not years, to try to woo Iowans and gain their support. The national and international media descends on the state, ready to derive meaning from caucus night results.

– Brianne Pfannenstiel

Trump: I'll get to Iowa sometime this weekend

Former President Donald Trump says he will get to Iowa sometime this weekend, but when and what he will be doing is up in the air because of the horrible weather.

"One way or the other I'm getting there," Trump said in a video posted on social media late Friday by him and members of his campaign team.

Trump said he would try to get to Iowa on Saturday night, and would be in the Hawkeye State on Sunday and Monday.

"I'll get to see you on Sunday and Monday, and maybe Saturday night late," Trump said.

The video surfaced after Trump's campaign announced that a series of weekend rallies have been replaced by tele-rallies.

Trump, who still has a traditional rally scheduled for Indianola on Sunday, said he wants to make sure his people get to their caucuses on Monday despite the weather.

"We're going to caucus and we're going to do great," Trump said.

--David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live updates: When is the Iowa caucus? What does a caucus mean?