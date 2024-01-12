Iowa Caucus live updates: Heavy snow, strong winds and a critical 2024 contest get closer

The remaining days before the Iowa Caucus, the first contest of the 2024 presidential election, are being upstaged by heavy snow, strong winds and hazardous travel conditions.

Some candidates have already started to shift their closing arguments from town halls to virtual events.

The Iowa Caucus has long had the power to reshape a presidential election, giving frontrunners a chance to stumble and providing an arena for fierce political rivals to battle.

While former President Donald Trump currently leads the Republican field in Iowa, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are looking to make up ground in the critical early voting state.

Why does the Iowa Caucus matter?

For 50 years, Iowans have gathered in school gymnasiums, community centers and family living rooms to kick off the nation's presidential nominating process, wielding their outsized influence to winnow and shape the field of contenders.

Ahead of each caucus, presidential candidates flood the state for months, if not years, to try to woo Iowans and gain their support. The national and international media descends on the state, ready to derive meaning from caucus night results.

– Brianne Pfannenstiel

When is the Iowa Caucus?

The Iowa Caucuses are scheduled for Jan. 15, starting at 7 p.m.

The Democratic and Republican contests function function differently. Catch up the the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network, on what you need to know about the caucuses.

– Marina Pitofsky

Blizzard forces GOP presidential candidates to cancel events Friday

Nikki Haley's campaign has canceled three in-person events scheduled Friday in Fort Dodge, Le Mars and Council Bluffs due to the weather.

Instead, campaign officials said they would be hosting telephone town halls.

“Stormy weather won’t stop us from ensuring Iowans hear Nikki’s vision for a strong and proud America,” Pat Garrett, a Haley spokesperson, said in a statement. “With only three days until the caucuses, we’re going to keep telling voters why they should Pick Nikki.”

Ron DeSantis also canceled two events Friday morning.

However, candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said he would continue on with every event as "long as we can physically make it." His campaign went into a ditch earlier this week and needed the help of a passerby to get out.

In 2016, a volunteer for Ben Carson's campaign died when a campaign vehicle lost control on an icy Interstate 80 and crossed the median.

−Stephen Gruber-Miller

Trump: 'I want to go to all my trials'

While seeking votes in Iowa, New Hampshire, and beyond, Trump is also preparing an uptick in his "campaigning by courthouse."

"I want to go to all my trials," Trump told reporters Thursday after attending closing arguments in the civil bank fraud against him.

On the stump and in the courthouse, Trump argues − without evidence − that President Joe Biden and the Democrats are behind all his legal problems. Two court appearances this week gave him multiple opportunities to repeat his unsubstantiated claims.

On Tuesday, the day after the Iowa cases, Trump faces the start of a defamation trial brought by E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of a sexual assault in the 1990s. A little more than two weeks after the New Hampshire primary, Trump is also likely to attend a Feb. 8 hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court on efforts by Colorado and other states to keep him off the ballot because of the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

−David Jackson

