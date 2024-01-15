When will Iowa Caucus results be available? Here's what GOP is saying

In the face of extreme winter weather conditions across the state, Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann said precinct chairs will be patient as people travel to each caucus location.

“It might be midnight that we have every single piece of data come in,” said Kaufmann, who met with reporters less than an hour before caucus sites were expected to open in Iowa.

Follow live results and see county-by-county maps here. We'll also gather results by precinct as it becomes available.

“Certainly I would rather get those results later than have anybody hurry up beyond where they feel comfortable,” he added.

Kaufmann said they have asked Iowans to arrive at caucus sites as early as possible. He went on to say that while some sites have had to change locations due to weather and icy roads, they have not had any closures.

“I’m perfectly comfortable with what is going on right now,” Kaufmann said.

More: Iowa Caucus results are just hours away. Here's how to follow live coverage

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Caucus results: Here's what time Republicans say to expect results