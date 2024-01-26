US election 2024 live updates: Trump issues warning to Haley donors as rivals eye South Carolina

Donald Trump has lashed out as Republican supporters of his rival for the party’s presidential nomination Nikki Haley, raging on Truth Social that anyone who has made a financial contribution to her campaign will be excommunicated from his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

“Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp,” he declared.

“We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”

Mr Trump added to his win in the Iowa Caucus last week by comprehensively beating Ms Haley in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday but was infuriated by her insistence that the race is “far from over” and refusal to drop out.

The frustrated winner appeared to threaten the former state governor in his victory speech, calling her an “imposter” and saying that she will soon be under investigation for “stuff she doesn’t want to talk about”.

By contrast, Ms Haley graciously congratulated him on his win but insisted he had a poor electoral record since 2016.

She also vowed to fight on, telling her supporters “I’m a fighter and I’m scrappy.”

Thursday 25 January 2024 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A former Trump campaign staffer was removed from the former president’s victory party in New Hampshire after posting a photo with his attorney Alina Habba, who had excused herself from court claiming to be ill.

Gustaf Kilander has the bizarre story:

Recap: Trump warns Haley donors will be ‘permanently banned from the MAGA camp’

Thursday 25 January 2024 21:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Here's Martha McHardy's report on Trump's latest outburst.

Trump’s election denial movement is the real primaries winner

Thursday 25 January 2024 20:30 , Joe Sommerlad

The true winner of the Republican primaries so far has been Trump’s bogus conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him, with a vast majority of his supporters in Iowa and New Hampshire agreeing, falsely, that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected.

Eighty-six per cent of New Hampshire primary voters who supported Mr Trump believe that the current president is an illegitimate one, according to exit polls.

Here's Alex Woodward with more.

Recap: Biden nabs endorsement from powerful autoworkers union

Thursday 25 January 2024 19:30 , Joe Sommerlad

President Joe Biden touted his administration’s progress in promoting American-made automobiles and other manufactured goods produced by union labour as the future of US industry as he scored a coveted endorsement from the United Autoworkers Union on Wednesday.

Biden, whose allies have billed him as the most pro-union of all American presidents, praised UAW members for having stood up for their right to share in their employers’ success during their recent strike as he spoke from the stage at the UAW’s annual meeting in Washington.

“You made sure the future of the world will be made in America,” he told the assembled autoworkers, adding that his administration has pushed for stricter enforcement of “buy American, hire American” requirements in federal contracting.

Andrew Feinberg has more.

Voices: New Hampshire ‘victory speech’ made it obvious Trump is scared

Thursday 25 January 2024 18:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s Holly Baxter on Trump betraying his true fears during his angry victory speech on Tuesday night in which he repeatedly attack Haley for not dropping out and behaving, as he saw it, as though she had won.

Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech made it obvious he’s scared

Jimmy Kimmel says Haley is ‘missing the point’ with Trump’s mental competency test

Thursday 25 January 2024 17:30 , Joe Sommerlad

The late night host has pleaded with Trump’s rival to let him take a mental competency test after the former president claimed he would come out on top against her.

Amelia Neath has the story.

Eric Trump says Haley ‘being paid to be in the race as a pure spoiler’

Thursday 25 January 2024 16:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Still fighting for his father’s love after all these years, the candidate’s middle son suggested to Sean Hannity on Fox last night that Nikki Haley was being “paid” to run to stop his dad, rather than because she genuinely thinks she can win and because America remains (for now) a democracy.

Eric declines to say who he thinks is bankrolling her (presumably a cabal of nameless Never Trumpers and RINOs) and is not challenged on it, of course, but in spreading a baseless smear he proves he’s a chip off the old block after all.

Eric Trump: I truly believe she’s being paid to be in the race as a pure spoiler. pic.twitter.com/xhEHST51i8 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2024

Haley fundraising off the back of Trump’s threat to excommunicate her donors

Thursday 25 January 2024 16:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Quick work from the challenger here, turning Trump’s fuming into a money-making opportunity.

She was back in her native South Carolina last night, already turning her attention to the next big Republican primary on 24 February (Nevada comes next but winning the primary there will not hand Haley any delegates as she’s missing out on the GOP caucus they are also holding – yes they’re doing both, it’s complicated, don’t worry).

Hundreds make up a welcome home crowd for Haley’s first rally post-NH in, what she calls, her “sweet South Carolina.” pic.twitter.com/i6jL3D5P3D — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) January 25, 2024

Haley is the last Republican bulwark against Trump

Thursday 25 January 2024 15:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Nikki Haley is the last Republican candidate standing between Donald Trump and the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

When she announced her run on 14 February 2023, she became the first woman of colour to be a major candidate for the GOP nomination and the first woman governor to run for the top job.

As the last bulwark of the old pre-2016 Republican establishment standing in Trump’s way, the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor has vowed to remain in the race until at least the primary in her home state on 24 February, but polling has her around 30 points behind Trump there.

Top state officials, such as current governor Henry McMcMaster and senator Tim Scott, who Ms Haley appointed to the Senate and who previously dropped out of the presidential race, are backing Trump in what some see as a cynical attempt to elevate themselves for jobs in a possible second Trump administration in January 2025.

Here's Gustaf Kilander on her chances.

Trump’s live appearances pose a riddle that news executives still haven’t solved

Thursday 25 January 2024 14:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Even as Trump seeks his third straight Republican presidential nomination, his live appearances still present an unsolved riddle for many news outlets: How do you cover him?

The question hung in the air as CNN, MSNBC and some streaming outlets started – then stopped – showing Trump’s speech following Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. There was little hand-wringing at Fox News Channel and Newsmax, networks that appeal to Trump supporters. They carried the former president’s remarks in full.

Outlets weigh whether an event’s newsworthiness justifies live coverage when there’s a risk Trump will make false statements that are difficult, if not impossible, to correct in real time – or go completely off script with something entirely unexpected.

And as a year of campaign and courtroom events loom, news executives will face similar decisions again and again.

Maine Supreme Court refuses to weigh in on Trump 2024 ballot eligibility

Thursday 25 January 2024 13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Maine’s Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on whether Donald Trump can stay on the state’s ballot amid challenges to his eligibility to run in the 2024 election.

Maine became the second state to disqualify Trump from its 2024 presidential primary ballot in December, finding the former president ineligible due to his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

But a judge at Maine’s top court put that decision on hold on Wednesday evening, upholding a previous decision that the US Supreme Court must first rule on a similar case in Colorado.

Here's Martha McHardy's report.

United Auto Workers union formally endorses Biden for president

Thursday 25 January 2024 12:30 , Joe Sommerlad

This is a blow to Trump as he attempts to appeal to blue collar America by insisting President Biden is not the right man to steer the country’s economy back to pre-pandemic prosperity.

Haley’s chances written off by Biden campaign as it turns ‘laser focus’ on Trump

Thursday 25 January 2024 11:30 , Joe Sommerlad

With Trump appearing to have a cemented himself as the Republican Party’s preferred candidate in their effort to retake control of the White House, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is moving into a general election mode that will see him and his allies ramp up their attacks on the ex-president and present voters with the choice of four more years of stability versus a descent into Trumpian extremism.

Top officials with Biden’s campaign say the results of last night’s New Hampshire primary combined with last week’s Iowa caucus make clear that it is Trump — not ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley — who will be their opponent in November’s presidential election and are directing their resources accordingly.

Speaking on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, just hours after Trump garnered support of more than 54 per cent of GOP voters in the Granite State, Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said Biden’s re-election apparatus wasn’t paying much mind to Haley in the wake of Trump’s twin victories.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Truth Social: Trump warns Haley donors will be ‘permanently banned from the MAGA camp’

Thursday 25 January 2024 10:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s our man playing the mob boss and issuing a Mafia-style decree banishing anyone who has made a campaign contribution to his rival from his orbit.

“We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!” he frothed last night.

Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country. Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots. Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 25, 2024

Martha McHardy has more.

Trump issues ominous threats of ‘investigations’ against Haley

Thursday 25 January 2024 09:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump threatened that Nikki Haley would be “under investigation” if she beat him in the Republican primary after defeating her in New Hampshire.

The former president appeared to threaten his former UN ambassador after she vowed to continue her fight for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

“Just a little note to Nikki, she is not going to win, but if she did she would be under investigation by those people in 15 minutes. I could tell you five reasons why already, not big reasons, little stuff that she doesn’t want to talk about, but she will be under investigation in minutes,” said Mr Trump to a crowd of his supporters on Tuesday night.

“And so would Ron have been, but he decided to get out.”

Continue reading...

Can Nikki Haley’s bid for the White House be saved by her home state?

Thursday 25 January 2024 08:30 , John Bowden

New Hampshire has voted. Donald Trump has won, again.

Tuesday’s contest — the second of the 2024 Republican nominating contest, is over. Donald Trump was the clear winner, and remains firmly atop both polls of GOP voters nationally as well as the delegate count necessary for securing his party’s nomination.

And after throwing it all against the wall in the Granite State, Nikki Haley has lost her first head-to-head matchup versus Mr Trump. Despite endorsements from the state’s governor, largest newspaper and even the conservative opinion board at the Wall Street Journal, Ms Haley could not pull out ahead of the former president, who in many of his supporters’ minds should still be considered an incumbent.

So where do we go from here? Why isn’t Nikki Haley dropping out, as did Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy after their respective failures to “shock the media”, in Mr Ramaswamy’s words, in Iowa?

There are a few reasons:

Trump’s key weakness exposed in New Hampshire primary vote

Thursday 25 January 2024 06:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump may have resoundingly won the New Hampshire primary, but the race’s exit polls revealed demographic weak spots in his voter appeal.

Mr Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary by an 11-point margin. Ever since he jumped into the race, Mr Trump has maintained a sizable lead among his GOP competitors. His recent victories in Iowa and New Hampshire have underscored his popularity among Republicans, but they have also uncovered some weaknesses.

Kelly Rissman takes a look at what was discovered in the first two states to vote in 2024.

Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech was full of false claims

Thursday 25 January 2024 04:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Former president Donald Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech was riddled with false claims and inaccurate statements, prompting networks to fact-check him in real-time.

Both CNN and MSNBC were forced to fact-check Mr Trump after his win in the first-in-the-nation primary.

Specifically, Mr Trump spewed inaccuracies about previous elections.

Kelly Rissman was watching:

Haley campaign fires back at Trump’s ‘angry rant’

Thursday 25 January 2024 02:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikki Haley hit back at Donald Trump’s criticism following the former president’s win in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday,

Trump attacked his last-standing Republican rival in his speech

Mr Trump carved out part of his victory speech to address Ms Haley, seemingly unhappy that she had not dropped out of the 2024 race, emphasising that she had a “very bad night.”

He blasted Ms Haley as an “imposter” who’s still “hanging around” despite coming third in the Iowa primary last week and failing to secure a win in New Hampshire.

Kelly Rissman has the story...

Watch: UAW president slams Trump

Thursday 25 January 2024 01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

UAW President Shawn Fain on Fox News on endorsing Biden: "Nowhere in history has Donald Trump ever stood for the American worker. He stands against pretty much everything that we stand for." pic.twitter.com/PMmYaWEGF6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2024

Voices: Trump’s victory in New Hampshire solidifies his conquest of the GOP

Thursday 25 January 2024 00:30 , Eric Garcia

In the days after the attack on the US Capitol, former president Donald Trump seemed on the verge of becoming a politician in exile.

Many Republicans directly blamed him, including Kevin McCarthy, who said “the president bears responsibility” for the attack. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell excoriated Mr Trump by saying that “people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president”.

Mr Trump’s decision to spread the lie that Democrats stole the election from him to whip his supporters into such a frenzy that they breached the US Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election offered Republicans — particularly ones who never particularly liked Mr Trump — the opportunity to get off the wagon. It gave them the chance to remove the virus of Trumpism, tell their voters it would not be allowed in the party, and keep the focus on weakening Joe Biden.

But the ex-president’s dominant win in the New Hampshire primary on 23 January, a week after a decisive win in Iowa, makes crystal clear what has been obvious all along – Donald Trump is going to be the 2024 Republican nominee.

Continue reading...

Haley says GOP race is ‘far from over’

Wednesday 24 January 2024 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley says that the party’s primary race is “far from over” despite another defeat to Donald Trump.

The former South Carolina governor remained upbeat at her primary night rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, with predictions that she will pick up more delegates than expected from the Granite State.

“This race is far from over,” Ms Haley told the crowd in Concord, New Hampshire. “There are dozens of states left to go ... and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.”

Graeme Massie reports:

McConnell is the main reason Trump is back

Wednesday 24 January 2024 23:00 , Eric Garcia

Shortly after Donald Trump won in New Hampshire, Senator John Cornyn announced his support for him. Why does that matter? Because Cornyn is far from a Trumpist. In fact, the square-jawed Republican from Texas negotiated a gun bill alongside Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and then-Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema that Trump vehemently opposed. Cornyn’s support today shows that all Republicans — from the furthest right to the most moderate — are now falling into line behind the former president.

In fact, Trump continues to have Republican leaders get behind him save for one major voice: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Continue reading...

Trump cruises to victory in New Hampshire primary

Wednesday 24 January 2024 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Former president Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday night, taking another step towards securing his party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

The Associated Press called shortly after polls closed in the state. With less than 20 per cent of results in by 8pm, Mr Trump had an insurmountable lead against his opponent Nikki Haley, with 54 per cent of the vote.

The former president, who is currently the 2024 Republican frontrunner, was expected to perform well in the Granite State given his stronghold over the majority of the Republican Party. However, unlike his performance in Iowa last week, Mr Trump’s margin of victory on Tuesday was much smaller.

With a larger-than-expected independent voter turnout, Ms Haley performed well in more liberal-leaning counties like Dover, Concord and Keene – early data indicated.

Although Ms Haley lost the primary, her campaign said they would continue campaigning to the next primary in her home state of South Carolina.

Read the full article...

Voices: The last line of defence against Trump 2.0: Nikki Haley (and 91 felony charges)

Wednesday 24 January 2024 22:00 , Joe Sommerlad

“Haley isn’t intimidated by Trump, which is a qualification for high office in itself, because we know the punishment that he and his devout followers in his undeniably substantial base of support can mete out to anyone who gets in Trump’s way,” writes Sean O’Grady.

“They’ll even invade the Capitol for him and try to overthrow the government, so chucking some abuse at Haley’s no big deal. They do, indeed, ‘fight like hell’ when prompted to.

“Yet Haley is unflinching, and rightly pledges to carry on and on and on. It’s obviously true that Trump is the favourite for the nomination, and it could all be over in a couple of weeks. It’s not immediately obvious that Haley has the funds to sustain a campaign, even if she’s obviously got the spirit to do so. She might not do so well even in her own sweet home state of South Carolina; but she did rather better than expected in New Hampshire, even if she still lost.

“The sourness of Trump’s victory speech suggests that she has more momentum than he would like, and he resents it – he’s never been great at disguising his emotions or his all-too-brittle ego. So she is still in the race, and there are a couple of very good reasons why she has to stay in for as long as she can.”

Major Haley donor holding off on new investment in campaign

Wednesday 24 January 2024 21:55 , Oliver O'Connell

Rachel Scott of ABC News reports that Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn is holding off on new investments in the Nikki Haley campaign after her loss in New Hampshire.

“I would be happy to raise more funds for Governor Haley if someone can show me a path for her to win the primary,” an advisor told Scott.

Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn is holding off on new investments to Nikki Haley after her loss in New Hampshire.



“I would be happy to raise more funds for Governor Haley if someone can show me a path for her to win the primary,” his advisor tells me. — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) January 24, 2024

Biden wins New Hampshire primary despite not being on ballot

Wednesday 24 January 2024 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary, despite his name not appearing on the state’s presidential primary ballot.

The Associated Press called the race for Mr Biden shortly after polls closed on Tuesday night, as a majority of voters wrote in the president’s name.

Mr Biden’s campaign purposefully did not file the president’s name for the ballot within the deadline in an act of solidarity with the Democratic National Convention’s (DNC) decision to make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary.

Ariana Baio reports:

Joe Biden wins New Hampshire primary despite not being on ballot

Santos admits he wasn’t invited to Trump’s victory party

Wednesday 24 January 2024 21:00 , Joe Sommerlad

“I came to have fun. It’s Maga time, baby, it’s 2024.”

George Santos is at the Trump watch party tonight. I asked if he was invited.



“No. It’s an open event. It’s a public event. I just registered and came,” Santos said. pic.twitter.com/7l8JwPHqCp — Olivia Rinaldi (@olivialarinaldi) January 24, 2024

Here's Gustaf Kilander with more on the former congressman's surprise cameo in New Hampshire last night.

The real winner of the Republican primaries? Trump’s bogus election denial movement

Wednesday 24 January 2024 20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The winner of the Republican primaries is Donald Trump’s bogus conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him, with a vast majority of his supporters in Iowa and New Hampshire agreeing, falsely, that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected.

Eighty-six per cent of New Hampshire primary voters who supported Mr Trump believe that the current president is an illegitimate one, according to exit polls.

In Iowa, where caucusgoers were asked whether they believed Mr Biden was legitimately elected to the presidency, more than two-thirds said no. That includes 69 per cent of Iowa caucus-goers who supported Mr Trump. Only 11 per cent of his supporters in Iowa and 13 per cent of supporters in New Hampshire believe the sitting president was legitimately elected.

Alex Woodward reports:

Biden hails ‘made in America’ future as he nabs endorsement from powerful autoworkers union

Wednesday 24 January 2024 20:11 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden touted his administration’s progress in promoting American-made automobiles and other manufactured goods that will be produced by union labour as the future of US industry as he scored a coveted endorsement from the United Autoworkers Union on Wednesday.

Mr Biden, whose allies have billed him as the most pro-union of all American presidents, praised UAW members for having stood up for their right to share in their employers’ success during their recent strike as he spoke from the stage at the UAW’s annual meeting in Washington.

“You made sure the future of the world will be made in America,” he told the assembled autoworkers, adding that his administration has pushed for stricter enforcement of “buy American, hire American” requirements in federal contracting.

Andrew Feinberg has the latest from Washington, DC:

Watch: Senators react to Trump victory in New Hampshire

Wednesday 24 January 2024 20:00 , Joe Sommerlad

CNN’s Manu Raju spoke with Texas senator John Cornyn of Texas and his South Carolina compatriot Lindsey Graham at the US Capitol this morning and asked for their reaction to Trump’s win in the New Hampshire primary and what happens next as the campaign moves on to the Palmetto State.

Here’s what they had to say.

John Cornyn calls on Trump to pick Tim Scott as VP. On Trump’s electability, he told me: “After a primary there needs to be a broader appeal than just to primary voters.”



Lindsey Graham says Haley’s attack of Trump’s mental fitness is not “widely shared in South Carolina.” pic.twitter.com/MuOEOfJ8jc — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 24, 2024

Trump blasts McEnany after she calls New Hampshire a ‘good night for Joe Biden’

Wednesday 24 January 2024 19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Add Kayleigh McEnany to the list of former Trump White House officials spurned by the former president after a perceived betrayal.

The final press secretary of the Trump administration appeared on Fox News on Tuesday as part of the network’s primetime New Hampshire primary coverage. At one point during the broadcast, Ms McEnany described the night as a positive one for Joe Biden due to the relatively competitive turnout in the Republican primary while Mr Biden himself won a write-in campaign for the Democratic ticket.

“This was actually a fairly good night for Joe Biden,” she said. “When you look at our voter analysis, only 10 per cent said, ‘I would not vote for Joe Biden if he’s the nominee.’”

John Bowden has the story:

DeSantis admits ‘warning signs’ for Trump and Republicans

Wednesday 24 January 2024 19:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Florida governor and erstwhile Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis has sounded the alarm over Trump’s chances in the 2024 election.

Speaking to conservative radio host Steve Deace in his first interview since dropping out of the Republican primary, DeSantis said he saw a “lack of enthusiasm” among GOP voters in the Iowa caucuses last week and that Trump’s declining appeal among moderates is “a huge warning sign” for the Republican Party’s election hopes.

“When I have people come up to me who voted for Reagan in ‘76 and have been conservative their whole life say that they don’t want to vote for Trump again, that’s a problem,” DeSantis said.

“So he’s got to figure out a way to solve that. I think there’s an enthusiasm problem overall, and then I also just think there are some voters that have checked out at this point that you got to find a way to get them back.”

Martha McHardy has more.

Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech ‘full of false claims'

Wednesday 24 January 2024 18:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Here's Kelly Rissman to fact-check the winner, a known blusterer with a mighty long track record of falsehoods.

Does a double-digit New Hampshire win for Trump mean Haley’s White House bid is doomed?

Wednesday 24 January 2024 18:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump may have won New Hampshire but Nikki Haley has vowed to stay in the battle for the Republican nomination.

“This race is far from over,” she told her supporters in Concord last night.

Trump’s own victory address was peppered with insults, the candidate particularly annoyed that Haley the “imposter” had been giving a speech, as he saw it, “like she won”.

Amelia Neath has this assessment of the challenger's prospects moving forward.

Biden campaign writes off Nikki Haley’s chances as it turns ‘laser focus’ on Trump

Wednesday 24 January 2024 17:30 , Joe Sommerlad

With Donald Trump appearing to have a cemented himself as the Republican Party’s preferred candidate in their effort to retake control of the White House, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is moving into a general election mode that will see him and his allies ramp up their attacks on the ex-president and present voters with the choice of four more years of stability versus a descent into Trumpian extremism.

Here's the latest from Andrew Feinberg.

Tim Scott tells Trump he ‘loves him’ during New Hampshire campaign speech

Wednesday 24 January 2024 17:00 , Joe Sommerlad

More astonishing grovelling last night from the freshly-engaged South Carolina senator, who joined Vivek Ramaswamy and Eric and Lara Trump, among others, in stumping for the front-runner in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Was Trump’s key weakness exposed in New Hampshire primary vote?

Wednesday 24 January 2024 16:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump may have resoundingly won the New Hampshire Republican primary but the race’s exit polls revealed demographic weak spots in his voter appeal.

Ever since he first jumped into the race, the front-runner has maintained a sizable lead over his GOP competitors.

His recent victories in Iowa and New Hampshire have underscored his popularity among conservatives but they have also uncovered some weaknesses.

Kelly Rissman takes a closer look.

Donald Trump’s key weakness exposed in New Hampshire primary vote

New Hampshire vote count update: Trump beating Haley by 11 per cent

Wednesday 24 January 2024 16:24 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s the latest look at last night’s vote count, which is still ongoing but is around 95 per cent complete now.

Trump looks like finishing with a double-digit lead over Haley.

New Hampshire GOP Results (95% in):



Trump 168,713 54.4%

Haley 134,214 43.3%



Via NYT — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) January 24, 2024

And here are Biden’s numbers from the Democratic race, where the write-in campaign appears to have triumphed on the president’s behalf.

Biden's numbers are going up as the write-in's are getting counted https://t.co/BUG5nyQUex — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) January 24, 2024

DeSantis criticises Trump after leaving race

Wednesday 24 January 2024 16:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is talking like a newly liberated man now that he’s no longer running against Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, ahead of the New Hampshire primary, DeSantis spoke to Iowa conservative talk show host Steve Deace, who had endorsed him, and pointed out a number of weaknesses for the former president going into the general election.

DeSantis dropped out on Sunday after a poor showing in the Iowa caucuses and endorsed Trump.

Nevertheless, it’s been a very ham-fisted endorsement since then. He said his campaign noticed not only the low turnout in the caucuses but also the lack of enthusiasm.

“It turned out these are folks who did they were conservative, but they did not want to see Trump nominated again,” he said on the show.

“But they had basically been told that it was inevitable, that it was over, that why even bother, and they just totally dropped out of the process.” DeSantis noted that 110,000 people showed up the caucuses last week while 186,000 people had turned out in 2016.

“That shows you there’s a lot of our voters who have checked out,” he said, overlooking the sub-zero temperatures and snow in Iowa that will also have kept people away from the caucuses.

DeSantis also took a swipe at Trump by saying that he won an overwhelming re-election victory in 2022 whereas Trump made a series of endorsements of losing candidates in that year’s midterms.

Ron DeSantis announces the suspension of his campaign on Sunday (Ron DeSantis/X)

“I think that when you when I got into the when I thought about running after my re-election, that was when Trump’s candidates had wiped out in the midterm,” he said.

“I think there were a lot of Republicans at the time, who were like, you know, ‘the governor has shown that these bold policies not only do they work in practice, they work politically. We can win big Trump’s candidates did and then I think they’re like, you know, maybe not the nominee. Again, thank him for his service.’”

DeSantis repeated a line that my colleague Gustaf Kilander and I heard in our write-up of DeSantis’s last stand: that the indictment of Trump in Manhattan and elsewhere weakened him.

Similarly, he repeated his criticism of conservative media.

“I think he had strong support from Fox and conservative media,” he said.

“And so structurally that was just something that was very difficult to deal with.”

DeSantis also warned that many Republicans are tired of Trump.

“I observed voters who are conservative voters who voted for Trump and 16 and 20. And he said, you know, they’re just not doing it again,” he said.

He also warned Trump would generate turnout among Democrats.

“I think you just have the effect that the Democrats have a very effective playbook on some of these independent voters when they caricature our candidates or can run against Trump directly that even if they don’t like some of the what the Democrats are doing, that’s enough to get them to default back to Democrats,” he said.

Of course, DeSantis is likely still frustrated about Trump beating him – to say nothing of Trump’s constant insults toward him where Trump even hinted that DeSantis preyed on teenaged girls – and he is likely lashing out.

Similarly, now that he’s no longer trying to compete for the same pool of voters, he’s likely trying to set himself up to be – as my colleague John Bowden has said – Trump’s successor should he lose to President Joe Biden.

Can South Carolina save Haley’s bid for the White House?

Wednesday 24 January 2024 15:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s John Bowden’s analysis on why Trump’s challenger is hanging on in there when, to the casual observer, all hope appears to be lost.

George Santos attends Trump’s New Hampshire victory party

Wednesday 24 January 2024 15:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Speaking of loveable rogues, the disgraced former New York congressman was there too.

He told a member of the German press that he has no intention of lobbying to be Trump’s veep: “No! I don’t want to! I’m 35 years old, leave me alone!”

George Santos also showed up at the Trump event in New Hampshire - he told me he has no interest in becoming VP. pic.twitter.com/I7ZKF5KC24 — Ines Pohl (@inespohl) January 24, 2024

Trump lawyer seen at victory party after saying she had possible Covid

Wednesday 24 January 2024 14:30 , Joe Sommerlad

The former president’s attorney Alina Habba was seen at his New Hampshire victory party a day after she said she was feeling unwell and displayed possible Covid symptoms.

Hmmm.

Habba is representing the former president in the New York civil defamation case brought by E Jean Carroll after he was found liable for sexually abusing her, which is currently set to resume on Thursday after Monday’s postponement.

Trump lawyer seen at New Hampshire party after saying she was exposed to Covid

New Hampshire Democrats urged to write-in ‘ceasefire’ instead of Biden in primary

Wednesday 24 January 2024 14:00 , Joe Sommerlad

A US grassroots organisation encouraged Democrat voters in New Hampshire to write “ceasefire” instead of Joe Biden as it looks to put pressure on the government to restrain Israel in its war on Hamas in Gaza.

“Vote Ceasefire”, an offshoot of the campaign group Action Network, posted dozens of pictures of New Hampshire voters holding up their ballots, on which they have written “Ceasefire”.

A statement on Instagram read: “Our volunteers have been out at the polls all morning, and will continue to talk to people about writing in CEASEFIRE until polls close!

“If you’ve seen our stories, you know just how many Granite Staters have already gone out today and cast their ballot for a ceasefire!”

Here's more.

RNC boss urges Haley to suspend campaign and endorse Trump

Wednesday 24 January 2024 13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

This appearance by Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, on Fox only serves to validate Haley’s point yesterday about the “political class” within the conservative movement rushing to “coronate” Trump.

“That’s not democracy,” the candidate argued, quite rightly, on the very same network’s flagship breakfast show Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel urges Haley to get out of the race pic.twitter.com/hrTL4FikuH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2024

Frustrated Democratic candidate warns party has 'nine months to prevent disaster’

Wednesday 24 January 2024 13:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips lost out in the Democratic race in New Hampshire yesterday following the success of the write-in campaign in favour of Joe Biden.

Sounding a little bitter, he now issues this warning about the unwanted rematch America appears to be hurtling towards in November.

Welcome to November 5th if we don’t disrupt the delusion.



Joe Biden is a good man who made a bad decision, and we have 9 months to prevent disaster. pic.twitter.com/Fz2PbPrwq7 — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) January 24, 2024

Haley campaign fires back at Trump’s ‘angry rant’ after New Hampshire win

Wednesday 24 January 2024 12:50 , Joe Sommerlad

One of the candidate’s better arguments in her speech last night was that the front-runner is in fact a serial election loser whom the Democrats think Biden can beat.

"The worst kept secret in politics is how badly the Democrats want to run against Donald Trump" -- Nikki Haley is finally making the case that Donald Trump is a big loser who has done nothing but lose for 6 years pic.twitter.com/lxk269aZ1S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2024

Her staff have been on typically aggressive form in their messaging this morning too, hitting back at Trump’s attacks overnight.

Kelly Rissman has this on their retorts to the former president.

Joe Biden wins New Hampshire primary despite not being on ballot

Wednesday 24 January 2024 12:30 , Joe Sommerlad

President Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary, despite his name not appearing on the state’s presidential primary ballot.

The Associated Press called the race for Biden shortly after polls closed on Tuesday night, as a majority of voters wrote in the president’s name.

The president’s campaign purposefully did not file the president’s name for the ballot within the deadline in an act of solidarity with the Democratic National Convention’s (DNC) decision to make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary.

New Hampshire, which hosts the first in the nation primary per state law, refused to budge on moving their primary date, creating tension with the DNC.

The DNC said those who ran in Tuesday’s primary would not be awarded delegates, prompting Biden’s campaign to comply.

But in an unusual move, voters still chose to write in Biden’s name rather than vote for the two names who did appear on the ballot, Minnesota representative Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

The president’s win is likely to reassure Democrats that the president still holds support from a majority of voters in the party.

Ariana Baio has this report.

Recap: Donald Trump cruises to victory in New Hampshire primary

Wednesday 24 January 2024 12:00 , Joe Sommerlad

In case you overslept, here’s your reminder that former US president Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday night, taking another step towards securing his party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

The Associated Press called shortly after polls closed in the state. With less than 20 per cent of results in by 8pm, Trump had already secured an insurmountable lead over his opponent Nikki Haley, with more than 54 per cent of the vote.

The former president, who is currently the 2024 Republican front-runner, was expected to perform well in the Granite State given his stronghold over the majority of the Republican Party. However, unlike his performance in Iowa last week, Trump’s margin of victory on Tuesday was much smaller.

With a larger-than-expected independent voter turnout, Haley performed well in more liberal-leaning counties like Dover, Concord and Keene – early data indicated.

Although she lost the primary, her campaign said they would continue campaigning to the next primary in her home state of South Carolina.

Minutes after his win, Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, “Haley said she had to WIN in New Hampshire. SHE DIDN’T!!!”

Here's Ariana Baio with a full report.

Watch: Trump threatens ‘investigations’ against Haley if she does not drop out

Wednesday 24 January 2024 11:30 , Joe Sommerlad

‘Trump’s victory in New Hampshire solidifies his conquest of the GOP'

Wednesday 24 January 2024 11:00 , Joe Sommerlad

In the days after the attack on the US Capitol, former president Donald Trump seemed on the verge of becoming a politician in exile.

Many Republicans directly blamed him, including Kevin McCarthy, who said “the president bears responsibility” for the attack.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell excoriated Trump by saying that “people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president”.

But an awful lot has changed since then.

Here's Eric Garcia on Trump's stunning revival.

‘Could somebody please explain to Nikki Haley that she lost’, Trump fumes on Truth Social

Wednesday 24 January 2024 10:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Clearly delighted to chalk up another victory, Donald Trump has spent the early hours of the morning flooding his social network with clips from Fox News glorifying his New Hampshire triumph and assuring their viewers the Republican presidential nomination is all but his.

However, he has also been expressing annoyance that Nikki Haley has refused to fold and announce the suspension of her campaign.

Could somebody please explain to Nikki Haley that she lost - and lost really badly. She also lost Iowa, BIG, last week. They were, as certain Non-Fake Media says, “CRUSHING DEFEATS.”



Donald Trump Truth Social 12:50 AM EST 01/24/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 24, 2024

He also attacked her in his address in Nashua last night, calling her an “imposter” and declaring: “She’s doing a speech like she won. She didn’t win, she lost... Let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night.”

Another observation: he appears to have pivotted to attacking her intelligence, calling her “Birdbrain” rather than the rather more racist “Nimbra” (see also SNL’s “Ron DeStupid” from last weekend’s opening monologue).

A very bad night for Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley, but not as bad as last week, in Iowa, where she came in a DISTANT THIRD. Next week, in the Nevada Caucus, she didn’t want to play because of her bad Polling. She gets ZERO DELEGATES, I get them all. In South Carolina, I am leading by… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 24, 2024

Supporters, including his son Eric Trump, have meanwhile been circulating this gloating tweet from favourite conservative poster Catturd.

The funniest thing I’ve ever seen in politics is Nikki Haley giving victory speeches every time she loses. 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 24, 2024

Haley says GOP race is ‘far from over’ despite latest defeat to Trump in New Hampshire primary

Wednesday 24 January 2024 10:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley says that the party’s primary race is “far from over” despite another defeat to Donald Trump.

The former South Carolina governor remained upbeat at her primary night rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, with predictions that she will pick up more delegates than expected from the Granite State.

“This race is far from over,” Haley told the crowd in Concord, New Hampshire. “There are dozens of states left to go... and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.”

Graeme Massie has more.

Watch: Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

Wednesday 24 January 2024 09:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump leads Haley by 11.5 percentage points with 91% votes counted

Wednesday 24 January 2024 09:06 , Adam Withnall

With 91 per cent of the vote counted on Wednesday morning, Donald Trump was leading Nikki Haley in the Granite State by 54.6 per cent to 43.1 per cent, or his 163,396 votes to her 129,104.

That would be roughly in line with the 11 percentage point gap estimated by the final opinion polls before the primary, which had Trump on 50 per cent to Haley’s 39 per cent.

Despite all other candidates suspending their campaigns before Tuesday’s vote in New Hampshire, thousands of people still opted for someone other than Trump or Haley, according to the latest Associated Press results.

Top of the list is Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the race on Sunday night, with 2,041 votes. Chris Christie, the fiercest Trump critic among the early field, received 1,263 votes despite dropping out two weeks ago.

And Vivek Ramaswamy, who appeared on stage at Trump’s victory party last night, managed 686 votes in his own right.