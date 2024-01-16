Iowa Caucus Results: Live Updates On 2024 Republican Nominating Contest

Republican voters are caucusing in Iowa on Monday, in the first nominating contest of the 2024 GOP primary.

In Iowa — traditionally the first state in the nation to cast votes in presidential races — voters meet at community gathering places throughout the state to hear remarks from presidential candidates’ supporters. Voters then cast secret ballots indicating their top candidate. The votes are tabulated and the results announced to the caucus. The statewide results are then used to proportionally allocate delegates to the various candidates.

Former President Donald Trump has held a commanding lead in the polls, and is expected to pick up a majority of the 40 Republican delegates up for grabs in Iowa. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are battling for second place.

Caucuses began at 7 p.m. CT.

View live results from the Iowa caucuses below: