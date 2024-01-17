After Iowa Caucuses, how will Biden deal with Trump's appeal to independents and moderates?

Donald Trump celebrated his decisive win in the Iowa Caucuses on Monday night by doing something totally out of character: He called for unity.

In his victory address, Trump offered effusive praise for his GOP rivals (no more Ron DeSanctimonius or Birdbrain Nikki Haley) and even called them “very smart” and “very capable” people. He also urged Americans of all political stripes to come together for the good of the country.

“We want to come together, whether it's Republican or Democrat or a liberal or conservative,” he said. “It would be so nice if we could come together and straighten out the world and straighten out the problems.”

Former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives to speaks at a watch party during the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 15, 2024.

After months of throwing the red meat of authoritarian rhetoric to his followers, Trump appeared to be trying to appeal to moderates and independents who will be needed to win the election in November and to counter a central message of President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign: that Trump is a fundamental threat to democracy.

Trump, who received 51% of the vote in the first 2024 Republican presidential contest, seemed eager to broaden his appeal. But Democrats and other Trump critics say his attempt at rebranding is nothing new – and unlikely to work.

Will Trump be able to shift his image?

Voters have seen "this from Trump a million times before," said Lis Smith, a Democratic political strategist who served as a senior adviser to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's 2020 presidential campaign and the director of rapid response for former President Barack Obama's 2012 campaign.

“Ultimately, voters aren’t dumb," Smith said. "One tightly scripted speech isn’t going to erase the never-ending stream of extreme and troubling comments that come out of Donald Trump’s mouth and Truth feed. No one is gonna fall for this gentler, softer Trump when he’s running around talking about retribution and being a dictator.”

Melissa DeRosa, a Democratic strategist and author, said Trump extending olive branches to appeal to moderate voters comes with no downside for him.

"There is no makeover − Trump rightly knows that no matter what he does, his base is with him," said DeRosa, who served as the highest appointed official in former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration as secretary to the governor.

Politics is about 'what have you done for me lately', and poll after poll shows that continuing a strategy of focusing on Trump's criminal indictments and January 6th alone is not a winning strategy, she said.

“It's the economy, stupid. President Biden should ignore what Trump is doing and travel the country explaining how his actual accomplishments − namely the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act and the infrastructure bill − actually affect real people and their families in their day-to-day lives,” she said. “Something that, to date, he hasn't done effectively."

Biden's strategy to counter Trump's shift in tone

There is nothing moderate about Trump or what he stands for, said Biden-Harris 2024 National Advisory Board Member Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

"Labeling anything Donald Trump does as ‘moderate’ is a bigger combover of his extreme record than what the guy has on his head," he said. "Ripping away reproductive rights from millions of women, undermining our democracy, using political office to enact revenge, and destroying our middle-class economy is extreme and it’s a sham to call it anything else.”

Trump may have tried to tone down his incendiary rhetoric after his victory in Iowa, but that doesn’t mean he’s a softer or moderate candidate, said Brandon Weathersby, a spokesman for American Bridge 21st Century, a research, tracking and rapid response operation in the Democratic Party.

“Donald Trump is still the Donald Trump that you know from his first term and from over four decades of public life,” Weathersby said. “This is someone who will insult anyone and offend anyone as long as he gets his way. This is someone who still goes on the stump and brags about appointing the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe. This is someone who bragged about cutting the corporate tax rate in 2017 and says he wants to make those tax cuts permanent. This is someone who defends insurrection.”

Biden’s campaign and Democratic groups will be able to use Trump’s own words “to remind voters just who he is and the kind of stress and strain, toxicity and chaos that he brought to their lives for four years as president,” Weathersby said.

The Donald Trump that the world saw after his victory in Iowa underscores how there are often two traits on display in Trump’s orbit, said Kevin Madden, who served as an adviser to George W. Bush’s and Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns

Trump’s most enduring and dominant trait is to always go on the attack against any of his opponents, Madden said. On occasion, the political professionals who work for him are able to persuade him to be more disciplined and stick to the script they’ve written for him and keep his focus on policy and political goals.

But “that usually has a very short shelf life,” Madden said. “Trump usually goes back to his instinct, which is to go back on the attack.”

Madden said Biden’s campaign is counting on Trump to revert back to his instinct to go on the attack and will continue to bait him, just like it did with Biden’s speech a couple of weeks ago in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. In those remarks, Biden slammed Trump for denying that he lost the 2020 election and accused him of "trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election."

Hours later, Trump fired back. He trashed Biden’s speech as “pathetic fearmongering,” accused him of betraying hardworking Americans and made fun of the stutter that Biden has had since childhood.

“That sort of trap that the Biden campaign laid offered the Biden campaign what they believe is the right contrast for the election,” Madden said.

