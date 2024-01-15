What do the Iowa caucuses mean for Michigan?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first test in the race for the White House is underway in frigid Iowa on Monday. In a year where each of the two major political parties have clearly-defined frontrunners, there are still some interesting takeaways from these early contests.

In Iowa Monday, voters are doing what they have for decades — becoming the first people in the country to weigh in on who they think should be president of the United States.

Iowa does not always serve as a guidepost for how the general election will turn out, but it does generally help narrow the field.

But what about this field of candidates? For Democrats, a new system of voting by mail will delay the results until early March but an incumbent President Joe Biden is clearly the front runner.

For Republicans, it appears to be a race for second with Donald Trump leading in two polls released yesterday over both his major rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis by wide margins.

In the Emmerson poll, Trump is up by 34 and in the NBC Des Moines Register survey he leads by 28.

But it’s the undercard that may matter. If Haley should beat DeSantis, it could give her momentum heading into New Hampshire, where the Real Clear Politics average shows her polling about 14 points behind Trump.

If that happens, it could also be questionable that DeSantis will continue in the race.

New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina are up next then for the first time, Michigan will have an early say in the primary process. For many of the same reasons that Democrats jettisoned Iowa from its first-in-the-nation position, saying its population was not representative of the rest of the country, they moved Michigan up as more diverse and representative. It’s also good to note that Democrats have not won the White House without winning Michigan since 1976.

So that should bring the candidates flocking to Michigan, right? Maybe not.

When Democrats in the House and Senate voted to move the primary date to Feb. 27, it meant both parties’ primaries would move forward.

National GOP rules do not allow for states to jump forward and as a result, they compromised with the state party by allowing only 16 of the party’s 55 delegates to be chosen by the primary with the other 39 presumably chosen in caucuses held the Saturday after, though the process is a bit confusing and the current instability in the party makes getting clarity difficult.

Caucuses are thought to favor Trump given his grassroots support.

By the time Michigan’s primary rolls around, the Republican field may be smaller, narrowed by the first four contests and since the prize on primary day is relatively small, GOP candidates may opt to spend their time and money elsewhere.

We know President Biden is planning a visit and it seems likely that former President Trump and at least one other remaining Republican may venture into the state, but Michigan’s primary may not get the full attention that some had hoped moving it forward would bring.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.