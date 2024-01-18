The Iowa caucuses should be a non-event. Voters should chose their candidates themselves

From the volume of reporting and analyzing of this week’s Iowa Republican caucuses, you’d think something important happened. Donald Trump, the “winner” of the caucuses, has been found guilty of sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. Two Trump organization companies have been found guilty on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records connected to a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by failing to report and pay taxes on compensation for its executives. Trump faces multiple other felony indictments. He is widely recognized to have fostered an insurrection against the government. So, let’s put Iowa, its caucuses, and its “winner” in some realistic context with some good old-fashioned common sense and arithmetic.

Let's apply some common sense

First, the common sense. Most Americans vote in presidential primaries by, well, voting. That means there is early voting in many states. If it’s not possible to go to the polls in person, you can vote by mail. On Election Day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. until 6 to 10 p.m., depending upon where you live and vote. There is a secret ballot. While you may run into people you know at the polls, you generally don’t, and the average citizen gets to vote in privacy. What just happened in Iowa was not the normal way we vote. The participants went to a designated meeting place at 7 p.m. Everyone could see who attended. There was no early voting and no voting-by-mail. If you didn’t have a sitter and it was time to put the children to bed or you work the evening shift, you couldn’t participate. A distinct subset of the electorate, disproportionately white, had their voices heard in the Iowa caucuses. The rest were rendered silent.

Let's apply some arithmetic

Second, let's do some arithmetic. Iowa just selected 40 delegates to the national Republican convention. There are 2,429 of those delegates. A grand total of 1.6% of the Republican delegate count was divided up last night. More importantly, Iowa’s population is less than one percent of the population of the United States. The state ranks 35th out of the 51 states and the District of Columbia in educational attainment measured by the percentage of the adult population with a bachelor’s degree or higher. The U.S. Census Bureau uses a statistic, the “Diversity Index,” to measure the probability that two people, chosen at random, will be from different race and ethnicity groups. The average diversity index for the U.S. in the 2020 census was 61.1%. Iowa, at 30.8%, ranks 46th out of the 51 states and the District of Columbia in diversity. It’s tucked in between Montana and Wyoming near the bottom of the diversity scale.

Why should the GOP bother putting any faith in Iowa?

Bluntly stated, this week, a small, disproportionately white state, with a relatively less educated population, used caucuses designed to exclude people with childcare responsibilities and those who vote-by-mail or by early voting, all of whom are more often minorities. If it sounds like a system rigged to foster white supremacy, it is. The result of these caucuses is being treated as if it ought to play an important role in the selection of the Republican nominee for president simply because Iowa’s Republican Party has shoved itself to the front-of-the-line in the nominating process.

I have a modest and not-very-novel suggestion. Let’s try picking our presidential candidates in real elections in which all the citizens participate, rather than the intrinsically rigged system of the Iowa caucuses.

Edward C. Halperin, M.D., M.A., teaches history of medicine at New York Medical College where he also is the Chancellor/CEO. This essay represents his opinion and not that of the College.

