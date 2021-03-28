‘The Iowa caucuses are on’: Republicans say early political trips reinforce plans for 2024 caucus

  • Oops!
Mike Pompeo rattled off a list of his accomplishments as Secretary of State under former President Donald Trump, touted his Midwest roots and took nearly an hour of questions from a roomful of eager Iowa Republicans.

"We put America first, and we got it right," he told the group of about 100 people who sipped coffee and finished plates of eggs and toast at the Machine Shed restaurant in Urbandale Friday.

It was part of Pompeo's two-day swing through Iowa to help support the party in a state where Republicans nearly swept the board in the last election cycle and no major candidates have yet announced their intentions for the next one.

The subtext of his visit, however, is not 2022 but 2024.

Pompeo has hinted at a possible run for president, and his early forays into Iowa are yet another data point signaling the Republican presidential shadow primary has already begun.

"I see a lot of cameras in the back. I think there’s going to be some big announcement," Pompeo joked, alluding to as much. "We’re in Iowa and all."

Two other potential contenders — GOP Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina — have also announced trips to Iowa next month. Others, like former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, visited the state to help Republicans campaign late last year.

“These individuals are coming in to party build. They’re coming in to help other Republicans. And, you know, let's face it, they're coming in to, I wouldn't say test the waters, but to introduce themselves to Iowans,” said Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

The Democrats’ botched handling of the 2020 Iowa caucuses touched off a renewed national debate over the presidential nominating process and Iowa’s place in it. But Iowa Republicans say the early visits from national political leaders help reinforce their expectation that they, at least, will hold the nation’s first caucus again in 2024 — regardless of what Democrats do.

"I cannot think of a reason that would derail the Republican process even if the Democrats opt not to have a caucus," said Iowa Republican operative Eric Woolson. "I don't know why we would be dependent on what the Democrats choose to do with their nomination process."

Democrats — both nationally and some in Iowa — argue the overwhelmingly white state of Iowa and its convoluted caucus process no longer represent the party's goals of diversity and inclusion.

Republicans, who use a simpler caucus process than Democrats, have not raised such concerns. Kaufmann said he has yet to hear of any rumblings within the national Republican Party about rearranging the nominating calendar, though they may yet come.

"We've already heard rumors of several other would-be presidential candidates or rumored presidential candidates that are planning visits in the near future," said Iowa Republican operative Luke Martz. "The Iowa caucuses are on, and we hope the Democrats join us."

More: A year after Iowa caucus collapse, the stage is set for a bitter debate over the presidential nominating calendar

'It's absolutely earlier than before'

After breakfast with the Westside Conservatives Club, Pompeo planned a meeting with the Bull Moose Club in downtown Des Moines with Terry Branstad, the former Iowa governor and former U.S. ambassador to China. The day before, Pompeo met with the Pottawattamie County Republicans at an event in Council Bluffs.

Pompeo, who was a U.S. representative for the state of Kansas and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency before becoming secretary of state, previously was in Iowa last summer to speak at the Family Leadership Summit hosted by the Family Leader, a Christian conservative advocacy group.

He’s among a handful of Republicans who found reasons to travel to Iowa last year, including Tim Scott, Haley, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Former Vice President Mike Pence was also a frequent visitor to Iowa while serving in the Trump administration.

Rick Scott, who is also the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, will be in Cedar Rapids April 1 for an event organized by the Republican Party of Iowa. And Tim Scott will return to speak at a party event in Davenport April 15.

Kaufmann said the presidential activity is beginning sooner than it has in past years.

“It is absolutely earlier than before,” he said. “No doubt about it.”

According to Des Moines Register data, a handful of potential candidates — Mike Huckabee, Tim Pawlenty, Ron Paul, Rick Santorum and Sarah Palin — held a dozen events across the state in 2009, just after Democrat Barack Obama had taken office for his first term. But most of those events were held late in the year, during the fall and winter.

Republican visits ramped up dramatically in 2010, when they made 123 separate appearances. And the caucus cycle hit its peak in 2011, when Republicans made more than 1,000 Iowa appearances ahead of the January 2012 caucuses.

Would-be candidates followed a similar schedule at the outset of the 2016 cycle, as Republicans made their first visits to the state in May of 2013.

More: Iowa's Johnson County Democrats calls for replacing caucuses with a presidential primary

Democrats, eager to take on Trump after his surprise victory in 2016, began arriving in Iowa at the end of February 2017, holding 63 events throughout that year. By the time Caucus Day rolled around, Democrats had made roughly 2,600 appearances in the state.

More: Iowa Senate passes bill shortening early voting period, creating stricter cutoff for absentee ballots

A wild card for 2024: The Trump factor

Even as potential candidates begin making early moves in Iowa, Trump’s shadow looms.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, he continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 election and teased a 2024 campaign, saying “I may even decide to beat them for a third time.”

Trump remains popular among Iowa Republicans, who voted to send him back to the White House by an 8 percentage point margin. According to a March Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 89% of Iowa Republicans view him favorably.

And at CPAC in February, a straw poll showed him dominating a field of potential candidates. Trump won easily, earning 55% of the vote. At 21%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the only other Republican to crack into double digits.

But Kaufmann said he doesn’t believe politicians run the risk of alienating Trump or his supporters simply by showing up in Iowa.

"In my conversations with many of these leaders — and I've had conversations with many of them — not one time, not one time did I hear one of these national leaders or a member of their team actually say anything negative or even imply anything negative towards the former president," he said.

But some Republicans say they’re ready to move on from Trump. Longtime Iowa operative Doug Gross said in January after the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6 that he would personally try to block Trump’s rise in Iowa if he were to run again.

"I’m going to dedicate my efforts to try to make sure that Trump finds Iowa as his Saint Helena — that it's an island he'll be on that he never comes back from," he said, referencing Napoleon Bonaparte’s place of exile and death.

In the meantime, politicians with relatively low national profiles can help raise their name recognition and build relationships with key activists.

"Maybe these people don't run. Maybe they do," Martz said. "But until they make the decision, it's not a bad idea to invest the time in Iowa."

Iowa's place could still be challenged

Even as Iowa Republicans project confidence about their 2024 caucuses, they acknowledge that challenges could still arise and could come from unexpected places.

So far, Nevada Democrats have made the most concerted push to surpass Iowa on the nominating calendar. The state Legislature introduced a bill that calls for the state to switch from a caucus to a primary and move its date earlier in January in a specific bid to be first.

But the legislation ignores laws on the books in Iowa and New Hampshire that require the states to hold the first caucus and first primary respectively and that give wide latitude to state leaders to set their dates accordingly.

Kaufmann said his counterpart in Nevada’s state Republican Party has assured him he would not support the effort. And he said other threats to Iowa's caucuses have yet to materialize on the Republican side.

More: Iowa GOP forms alliance with other carve-out states to preserve presidential nominating calendar

“I have heard nothing at this point of any kind of official type of challenge to Iowa being first in the nation in the Republican National Committee," he said.

Even if the national party were to make changes, he and others say there is very little likelihood Iowa's Republican governor and Republican-controlled Legislature would move to change the state law.

"I can't see anything in the sentiment of our legislators or our state leaders to change the timing of the Iowa caucuses," Woolson said. "The state law says that we're first, and I think everyone's inclination is to keep us first."

Kaufmann said he sought another term as Republican Party of Iowa chairman in January in part because he felt compelled to help protect the caucuses.

"There is nothing more important to me than remaining first in the nation," he said. "And I'll be honest with you, I can think of very little I won't do within the confines of the law in order for us to keep it."

Follow Brianne Pfannenstiel on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa caucuses 2024: Democrats' plans unknown, but GOP is gearing up

