Iowa child dies 10 days after he was hit by SUV while sledding

A 13-year-old has died after colliding with an SUV while sledding down a hill in early January.

Adam McWherter, of Anamosa, died Saturday after the crash that took place Jan. 10, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The driver was not injured.

McWherter was sledding down a hill at about 11:32 a.m. when he went into the street and in front of an SUV, according to the report. Iowa was walloped with a big snowstorm that week and many schools had called off.

McWherter was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics but died 10 days later.

The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

In February 2023, Milly Rose Zellmer was killed while sledding in Pella after she had entered the roadway while going down a hill. She had just turned 5 years old.

Zellmer was remembered as a friendly, outgoing and active little girl, who loved playing Roblox and reading.

"In five enchanted years, Milly won the hearts of everyone she met and radiated the room with her contagious smile, her beautiful blue eyes, and the cutest dimples in all the land," her obituary said.

