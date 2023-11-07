Iowa City City Council removes Eric Harris from Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Eric Harris, a Truth and Reconciliation Commissioner, speaks during an emergency special council meeting, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Emma J. Harvat Hall inside City Hall in Iowa City, Iowa.

Eric Harris was removed from his position with the city's Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) by the Iowa City City Council Monday night.

The TRC voted to recommend the removal of Harris on Oct. 25 after six consecutive absences. Harris is currently being held in the Johnson County jail after attempting to flee to Chicago in September. He has been charged with multiple crimes since he last attended a meeting in March.

The 44-year-old Harris was appointed to the commission in 2020. His arraignment was Monday. No cour filings were available as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission was created to "account for racial oppression." The commission's goal is "to bear witness to the truth of racial injustice in Iowa City and to carry out restorative justice, through the collection of testimony and public hearings," providing input and serving in an advisory role for the city council and other city offices.

Harris has had multiple run-ins with police in 2023

Harris' troubles began with an alleged incident in late March where police responded to reports of a man trying to light himself on fire.

Criminal complaints say officials found evidence that Harris allegedly tried to light a couch on fire with a blow torch. He also allegedly admitted to attempting to light himself on fire. Two children were in the residence at the time, according to police.

Harris was charged with child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor, and reckless use of fire or explosives, a serious misdemeanor. He pled not guilty in early June.

Police say Harris approached a person at the same residence in June and started a physical altercation, striking them in the head and allegedly causing minor head injuries. Authorities also found a small amount of marijuana on Harris' person.

He was charged with one count of domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class “D” felony. He pled not guilty in July.

A Johnson County District Court judge also issued no contact orders for the three residents of the south Iowa City residence where Harris had lived.

Harris was allegedly evicted from the Inside Out Reentry House in Iowa City on Sept. 29 for “his behaviors,” court documents said.

Police say they were informed that Harris had cut his GPS monitor on Sept. 30. It last "pinged" at the Trailways Bus Station on Court Street in Iowa City. Police say they tracked Harris' GPS monitor to a trash can near the station later that day.

Police then texted Harris, who admitted to fleeing Iowa City, saying he understood he would be arrested soon. He is charged with escape from custody by a person charged with a felony, a separate Class “D” felony charge.

