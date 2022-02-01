Iowa City man arrested for displaying handgun

(Editor's Update: In March 2016, Logan Santel pleaded guilty to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons. He was given a deferred judgement and placed on probation. He also completed 40 hours of community service. In October 2017, he was discharged from probation.)

An Iowa City man was arrested Monday morning for pulling out a handgun during an argument.

Iowa City police said Logan J. Santel, 19, was in an argument at about 11:12 p.m. Sunday night in the parking lot of 308 Ridgeland Ave. when he displayed a semi-automatic handgun.

The address belongs to the fraternity house of Delta Chi's University of Iowa chapter. The house is also listed on a police report as Santel's address.

According to police, the victim said Santel pulled the gun from his waistband, cocked it and pointed it at the ground near his feet. Santel allowed police to search his apartment where they found a Star 9 mm 1911 style handgun and a pellet handgun. Santel does not have a permit to carry weapons, police said.

He has been charged with carrying weapons, and with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Both crimes are aggravated misdemeanors and Santel could face four years in prison if convicted on both counts. He is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail.

