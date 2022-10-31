Iowa City man robbed at gunpoint inside home, police say

Nyiesha Lawson

Jeradin Jones

Javoni Butler

Three individuals have been charged with robbing a man in an Iowa City residence at gunpoint in the early morning hours Tuesday.

At roughly 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, Nyiesha Lawson, Jeradin Jones and Javoni Butler entered the home of the victim, according to a police report.

Lawson threatened a victim, saying she was going to "take everything he has" while he was being restrained by Butler and Jones, police say.

When the victim attempted to flee, he recalled feeling "cold metal" on his head, believed to be a handgun displayed by Jones. At this point, the victim stopped resisting.

The victim also remembered hearing one of the intruders threaten to "blow his head off," according to the report. The suspects reportedly stole the victim's backpack and between $50 and $75 in cash.

When police were called to the area roughly 20 minutes later, the report says the suspects "came back to the scene" where they were arrested.

Jones and Lawson's charges include robbery in the second degree

Butler's charges include robbery in the second degree and driving with a license under suspension.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Police: Three people charged after Iowa City man robbed at gunpoint