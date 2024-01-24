This Iowa city was named Community of the Year by a national organization

What says community like small-town Iowa?

Marion, Iowa was named Community of the Year by Community Playmaker, a media platform focused on American communities and civic leaders.

“Marion is a great example of what can happen when a community, both its leaders and citizens, cast a vision for a tremendous quality of life for everyone," said Ashley Whittaker, editor-in-chief of Community Playmaker in a news release. "And the power is not just in the vision, it’s also in the determination Marion leaders showed driving these projects through to completion.”

How does Community Playmaker select its Community of the Year?

The city of Marion, with 41,864 residents, beat out nearly 100 other communities that entered the contest. Entries came from towns ranging from about 1,000 residents to some of the country's largest cities. The Community of the Year award is a "celebration of cities and the visionary leaders that spark progress."

Each entry was reviewed by a panel of experts who looked at criteria including the types of "quality-of-life" projects a community has underway.

“It is a great honor for our city to be named, ‘Community of the Year,’” said Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly in a release. “We are grateful for the recognition as it places Marion on a national stage and endorses our focus on serving residents and giving them the best opportunities for an unequaled quality of life.”

What made Marion stand out?

In 2007, city and business leaders launched a concerted effort to improve the community, starting with polling its residents.

Some of the projects completed since then include:

A partnership with the YMCA to build a 75,000-square-foot recreation facility.

Turning an unused alleyway into a concert and art venue called Uptown Artway

A new library that includes "a recording studio, teen area, art studio, demonstration kitchen, quilting machine, and 3D printer."

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Marion, Iowa wins national Community of the Year award