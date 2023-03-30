Iowa City oral surgeon gets two years in prison for 'skimming' fentanyl for own use

A former oral surgeon who admitted to tampering with and diluting hundreds of doses of the painkiller fentanyl was sentenced Wednesday to 24 months in prison.

Andrew Hartwig, a licensed Iowa dentist since 1993, was found in 2019 to have siphoned fentanyl from at least 299 vials, some of which were later administered to patients. Federal prosecutors say he took the stolen fentanyl himself and suffered from a "serious drug addiction."

According to court filings, a nurse at the Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center of Iowa City, where he worked, reported a box of fentanyl vials appeared to have been opened and then taped shut. After the other surgeons working there changed the security code and installed a new security camera outside the practice's drug safe, Hartwig contacted the Iowa Dental Board to report he had "skimmed" fentanyl from his office to deal with chronic low-back pain.

The tampering took place over at least a three-month span in 2019, but prosecutors note in court filings there were other reports of possibly misappropriated fentanyl at the practice dating back years, in one case involving the discovery of a stash of vials with expiration dates as early as 2015.

According to court filings, Hartwig would use a syringe to partially empty fentanyl vials and then refill them with other liquids. Federal Drug Administration testing of 14 random samples found the adulterated vials contained solutions of anywhere from 5% to 99% fentanyl, and six of the 14 were contaminated with bacteria. Prosecutors say the practice did not receive any patient complaints of infection or insufficient pain management related to the watered-down drugs.

For subscribers: A Des Moines woman died from fentanyl bought on Snapchat. Her parents are suing the app.

Hartwig's license suspended by state

Court records and Iowa Dental Board documents show Hartwig's license was suspended due to the allegations in 2019, but that the suspension was stayed and he was instead put on probation so he could take part in the Iowa Practitioner Program, a monitoring program for health practitioners with impairments such as substance use disorders or physical limitations.

Story continues

In August 2022, the board revoked the stay, indefinitely suspending Hartwig's license, after learning he was out of compliance with the program.

Two months later, prosecutors charged Hartwig with felony tampering with consumer products. He pleaded guilty the same day under a deal calling for a sentence of no more than 36 months in prison.

Prosecutors 'sympathetic' but ask for prison

Prosecutors sought a 30-month sentence and a $15,000 fine for Hartwig, in line with the sentence for a Des Moines hospital worker who pleaded guilty in 2018 to tampering with large quantities of fentanyl.

"The government is sympathetic to Defendant’s struggle with substance abuse but his egregious conduct while tending to patients as an oral surgeon warrants a term of imprisonment," prosecutors wrote in court filings.

Instead, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Hartwig to 24 months in prison with a $50,000 fine. He will also serve two years of supervised release after leaving prison.

September 2022: This new website aims to help Iowans access treatment for opioid use disorder

In an emailed statement, defense attorney Leon Spies said his client appreciated the support of his colleagues and looks forward to turning things around.

“Although this was a sad day for Dr. Hartwig and his family, he’s very grateful for the support and encouragement he has received from his professional colleagues, friends and others ― many who themselves have battled substance issues," Spies said. "There has never been a question about his skill and dedication to his craft. He looks forward to using his many talents to serve the community in the days ahead.”

Spies said Hartwig is hopeful that he will be able to restore his dental license, but referred further questions to Hartwig's counsel in the Dental Board proceedings, who could not immediately be identified.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa oral surgeon who stole fentanyl from practice sentenced to prison