Iowa City petitions court to cut hours at H-Bar following weekend shooting death in alley

Iowa City is petitioning the Johnson County District Court to close H-Bar after a man was shot and killed in an alley outside the bar over the weekend.

The city announced late Friday it has filed a nuisance abatement order requesting the court require H-Bar, owned by 220 S Van Buren LLC and Groundwork LLC, be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.

The hookah lounge, located at 220 S. Van Buren St., has online hours listed between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, meaning it would either have to change its hours or be closed those days. Its Facebook page also says it is open 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursdays.

H-Bar is licensed to sell tobacco but not alcohol. A hearing will be scheduled for a later date, and the order to reduce hours is not yet in effect, according to a news release.

Iowa City Police responded to its first homicide of 2022 on Sunday in an alley outside of H-Bar at 1:59 a.m. The victim, 36-year-old Waymond Thomas of Iowa City, was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he later died of gunshot wounds.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon and the investigation is still ongoing, according to the city's news release.

Iowa City argues in its petition the owners of H-Bar have not taken adequate measures to mitigate the public safety threat that the bar poses.

"In fact, the Owner and H-Bar have expanded H-Bar since it opened, despite significant and known problems already existing there," according to the complaint, which says the expansion was completed without a building permit. "The continued operation of H-Bar between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. constitutes a public nuisance due to the continued public safety threat of violent fighting and quarreling."

Owners of H-Bar could not immediately be reached for comment.

Iowa City police have responded to 173 calls for service at 220 S. Van Buren St. between Jan. 1 and Oct. 26, according to the news release, including:

The fatal shooting of Thomas on Oct. 23.

A shooting on Aug. 7 that left a young woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

A fight on June 19 where a firearm was recovered from an individual barred from carrying guns.

A large fight on April 10.

The petition also says a co-owner of the H-Bar was federally indicted by a grand jury on Sept. 14 for illegal possession of a firearm. Other calls include 911 hang-ups, noise complaints, suspicious activity, calls about armed subjects and open liquor container violations outside H-Bar, it says.

Iowa City argues that because of the amount of calls, members of the public "face the threat of bodily injury due to the fighting and violent crime that surrounds H-Bar." It says residents of nearby property also have "expressed fear for their safety."

It argues H-Bar should be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. because only 11 of the 173 calls for service occurred outside of that timeframe.

The news release said police responded to only 23 calls for service at this address between 2016 and 2021, meaning calls have increased by 4,400% since it opened as H-Bar on Dec. 31, 2021 compared to the previous five years.

Iowa City police told the Press-Citizen the department has increased patrols around the property. The news release said Iowa City also has unsuccessfully sought to address ongoing public safety issues with the property owners.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting or any other open investigation is asked to speak with ICPD, or use Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 319-358-8477.

