Iowa City police continue search for missing 20-year-old Muscatine man Cristian Martinez

Iowa City Police Department are continuing their search for a Muscatine man who was reported missing on Saturday.

Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine, was last seen in the area of Harrison Street in Iowa City around 12:56 a.m. Saturday, according to Lee Hermiston, public information officer for ICPD.

Hermiston could not say as to whether Iowa City Police believe there may be other people involved in Martinez’s disappearance.

Martinez’s phone had died earlier in the evening and his loved ones were unable to reach him, Iowa City police mentioned in a previous release.

Anyone with information on Martinez' whereabouts is asked to contact police at 319-356-5275.

