Iowa City police reviewing arrest after video clip shows altercation with a suspect

Police are reviewing the arrest of a 22-year-old Iowa City woman that was captured in a brief video clip.

A Facebook video taken late Friday by a bystander inside a South Clinton Street building, posted Saturday, shows several Iowa City Police Department officers attempting to put a woman in the back seat of a patrol car as she resists and tries to get out. An officer is seen picking her up by the back of her shirt and putting her in the squad car, after which he punches the woman repeatedly.

The video does not show the full confrontation and starts as officers are already attempting to put the woman in the patrol car, giving no indication of why she was being detained.

About the incident: Woman arrested outside downtown Iowa City bar

A news release from ICPD on Sunday and criminal complaints filed to Iowa Courts Online say 22-year-old Daria Brown of Iowa City was arrested on Friday and charged with public intoxication; two counts of interference with official acts, one causing bodily injury; disarming a police officer, a Class D Felony; and three counts of assaulting a police officer.

The court filings state that ICPD officers were on a foot patrol in the 100 block of South Clinton Street on Friday night and saw Brown hitting the windows of a bar after being denied entry due to her level of intoxication.

The officer who was on video detaining Brown was identified in the complaints as Jeff Reinhard. In his written report, Reinhard did not detail the actions he took to get Brown into the patrol car and did not acknowledge whether she was in handcuffs.

The release said Brown allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted three officers during the incident. The complaints identified the officers who were kicked as Reinhard, Jessica LaKose and Melvin Herrera

While being placed in a patrol vehicle, Brown allegedly kicked the car's door, grabbed an officer's taser and attempted to disarm Reinhard.

In transit to the Johnson County Jail, Brown allegedly began hitting her head against the prisoner cage in the patrol car. Reinhard said he had to remove Brown from the patrol car for her own safety and was kicked in the shoulder by Brown in the process.

At the Johnson County jail, Brown allegedly continued to resist during the booking process and bit a Johnson County Sheriff's deputy in the leg, causing bruising and pain. This deputy was not identified in the criminal complaint.

There was no mention of any injuries suffered by Brown.

Iowa City police say they are reviewing incident

The Sunday news release said the police department was aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media and that the incident is under review.

Court records show Brown is facing another charge of assault from a March 13 incident, when she allegedly punched a health care provider in the chest at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and attempted to bite a security officer. It is unclear what Brown was being treated for.

Brown has pleaded not guilty to this charge.

Brown has pleaded guilty to past charges of interference with official acts and public intoxication dating to August 2018. According to one criminal complaint, Brown admitted to assaulting a staff member at Mercy Hospital.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Brown remained in custody at the Johnson County jail, according to the current inmate roster online. Her bond was set at $5,000 and the bond was posted on Monday.

This story is developing and may be updated with new information.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at (515) 350-6307, GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City police review woman's arrest after video shows altercation