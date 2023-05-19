Iowa City Police seek assistance in 2021 homicide investigation

A two-year-old murder case remains unsolved despite interviews with several dozen witnesses and the execution of more than 50 search warrants.

Iowa City authorities have turned to the general public for help to solve Federick Rumble's murder in the spring of 2021.

Local officers responded to the area of Sandusky Drive and Taylor Drive at 1:20 a.m. May 16, 2021 for multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers determined Rumble had crashed his vehicle into a tree in the 1300 block of Bancroft Drive after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he was pronounced dead.

AP reports initially described the death as suspicious, but authorities later reclassified Rumble's passing as a homicide after conducting an autopsy.

Iowa City Police have not filed any criminal charges in the case despite interviewing several witnesses and executing more than 50 search warrants.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Iowa City Police Department or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with Rumble's death. Tipsters can remain anonymous while still being eligible for the reward.

Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Police struggle to find suspect in Frederick Rumble's murder from 2021