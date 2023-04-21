Iowa City Police seek help identifying woman who vandalized maternal health clinic

The Iowa City Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who appears to have vandalized a local maternal health clinic with spray paint and rocks.

Police released a video which appears to show a woman throwing rocks at a building, which authorities identified as Informed Services, a maternal health clinic located at 821 S Gilbert Street. The organization's website states it provides STD testing to "speak to people about the risk they are putting themselves in, to teach God's true plan for sex and marriage, and bring healing to their broken hearts."

Lee Hermiston, a spokesperson for the Iowa City Police Department, wrote in an email to the Press-Citizen that the "primary damage to the business was to the sign, which included spray paint."

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 19, according to a news release from the city. Hermiston said the case remained under investigation as of Friday morning.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Alleged vandal hits maternal health clinic with spray paint, rocks