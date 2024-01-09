Iowa City students chant 'Hey, NRA, how many kids have you killed today?" in gun violence protest

Four days after a shooting at Perry High School that killed one and injured seven others, more than 150 students from Iowa City-area high schools staged a walkout, leaving classrooms across the area and rallying in front of the Old Capitol Building.

The protest was part of a state-wide effort to call out legislators and the state's gun laws.

At least 100 Iowa City High students led Monday's protest at 12:45 p.m. near the Statue of Liberty on the school's campus before making the nearly two-mile walk to the Old Capitol. Students chanted, “Hey, hey, NRA. How many kids have you killed today?” and made other calls to protect students and end gun violence.

Youth activist rallies against gun violence, again

Margalit Frank, 17, was among the many students making a stand Monday, a seen she is all too familiar with.

Frank participated in a March for Our Lives in Iowa City in 2018, at age 12, shortly after the Parkland shooting that killed 17 at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

“The fact that I’ve done this between sixth grade and my senior year and nothing has really changed is really upsetting,” Frank told the Press-Citizen. “But it’s important for young people to maintain hope and self-efficacy that if you do something, things will change.”

Reyna Roach, 17, a City High senior, speaks to a group of assembled students during a rally against gun violence Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at the Old Capitol in Iowa City, Iowa.

Monday's protesters also carried signs depicting a variety of messages, such as "Thoughts and prayers do not stop bullets," and "Your inaction is killing us," while others took aim at the legislature with a sign that read "Ban guns not books." Another student made a sobering statement, simply penning a sign that said "I don't want to be next."

Strong community support

Passing cars honked in support of the walkout while a few neighbors along College Street even popped out of their homes to cheer.

Iowa City High School students march to the Old Capitol after walking out of class in protest of gun violence Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

More than 10 students, aged 13 to 18, ascended the steps of the Old Capitol Building upon arrival to share words on school safety and legislative inaction.

"We are here today because a tragedy happened in our state because of the inaction of the people who are supposed to represent us, who are supposed to protect us, who are supposed to be the people who decide how we live, and they are not letting us live," 17-year-old Reyna Roach said.

She helped organize Monday's movement in Iowa City.

Iowa City Community School District high school students gather at the steps of the Old Capitol in protest of gun violence Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Roach even broke out a familiar March for Our Lives chant: "We call BS," encouraging the throng of students to join in.

"They say a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun," Roach began.

The crowd responded with: "We call BS."

Roach continued with a myriad of other phrases, including "They say common sense gun laws don't stop school shootings," "Guns are just like any other tool," and "They say that school shootings are not preventable."

Each time, the crowd retorted, "We call BS."

Iowa City High School students march from their school to the Old Capitol building protesting gun violence Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Perry shooting rocks state

Monday's protest was a response to the school shooting in Perry by 17-year-old Dylan Butler that killed a sixth-grader and wounded seven others, including the high school's principal. Perry is located roughly 35 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Alex Ackerman raises her fist in solidarity as Iowa City High School students, protesting gun violence, march past her house Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Butler's parents, in a statement made through their attorney on Monday, said they had "no inkling he intended the horrible violence" carried out on Jan. 4.

A close call

Juan Rosado, 16, a City High junior, is friends with a student at Perry High. He sent a text last week when he heard the news to check-in.

His friend responded 10 minutes later, letting Rosado know he was safe. The experience, though he was more than two hours from the shooting, changed his perception of school safety.

"For the first time, I now feel genuinely scared about going to school," Rosado said.

New legislative session begins

Monday's demonstrators called for stricter gun laws, with speakers each echoing the sentiment that they want to be able to focus on what their future holds, not whether they are going to be able to have a future.

The state's legislative session kicked off on Monday, just hours before the Iowa City protest. Des Moines high schoolers marched to the state capital building, where Democratic legislators joined in support of the 300 students, lawmakers and student activists.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: More than 100 Iowa City students protest gun violence at Old Capitol