What is Iowa City's Charter Review Commission and what can it do?

Iowa City City Hall is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

Iowa City’s governmental structure is up for a performance review.

Iowa City’s Charter Review Commission examines the city’s charter every 10 years, the guiding principles that establish the specific details of Iowa City’s government.

The minimum nine-person commission includes six women and three men, many of whom hold or have held roles in city government or area organizations.

The members begin their terms on April 1 and have no more than one year to review and suggest alterations to the city charter.

What is the Home Rule Charter

The Home Rule Charter is essentially the city's constitution, which establishes the powers of city officials and guiding principles of its city operation, from elections, boards and commissions, council and more. The document begins with a direct statement: “This city has all powers possible under the constitution and laws of this state.”

Iowa City residents voted to approve the current form of local government in 1973 and it went into effect with a 1976 ordinance. Read the full document at https://www.icgov.org/government/city-charter.

Who is on this edition of the review commission?

The commission members appointed by the city are:

John Balmer, a former Iowa City councilor and Chair of the first Charter Review Commission in 1984

Susan Craig, the former director of the Iowa City Public Library and League of Women Voters member

John Deeth, an employee of the Johnson County Auditor with several decades of experience working elections

Gerene Denning, the former chair of the Johnson County Democratic Party

Mackenzie DeRoo, the senior director of advocacy for Greater Iowa City, Inc.

Molly Kucera, associate director of the University of Iowa Health Care's ambulatory surgery center

Bijou Maliabo, a funeral assistant and board member for the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa

Jennifer Patel, the voter registration coordinator for the League of Women Voters

Andre Wright, an activist and the founder of the Wright House of Fashion

The council opted against adhering to a gender balance standard, as is common practice on many of the city’s boards and commissions. Councilor Megan Alter spurred that effort. The last two charter commissions, established in 2014 and 2004, had a five-to-four gender balance between men and women though Alter indicated that had not typically been the case through the years.

State law also mandates a gender balance on several boards and commissions required by the state, but that does not apply to the charter commission, a relatively unique board in the state of Iowa.

The role of the Charter Review Commission

The charter has been amended in relatively small ways over the years, with one significant change in 2024.

Some commission members indicated they would be open to altering the city's ruling body and the mayoral election, according to interview notes taken by Councilor Andrew Dunn.

Currently, the mayor is selected by a council vote after winning an election to one of the council seats. Some commissioners said they'd heard or personally objected to the current process because a public vote does not decide the mayor.

Others referenced how districts elect council members and suggested changing the charter to ensure that only voters in specific council districts could vote for the candidates for that seat. Currently, the entire city elects the three district-specific seats.

The commission’s first meeting is expected to be held in the spring.

Any structural changes must be presented for public input and approved by the city council by spring 2025.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

