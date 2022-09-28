Iowa corporations will pay lower taxes after state reports $1.91 billion surplus

Iowa's largest corporations will feel the first effects next year of a sweeping tax cut package Gov. Kim Reynolds signed in March.

The exact impact became clear Tuesday as the state reported an overall budget surplus of $1.91 billion for the previous year — up from $1.24 billion the year before.

Reynolds' office said that the state's top corporate tax rate is now set to drop from 9.8% to 8.4% after the state took in significantly more corporate tax revenue than expected last fiscal year.

The new law reduces corporate tax rates depending on how much revenue the state takes in the previous year.

Reynolds said the announcement of the surplus and tax cut shows the state is in a strong financial position and her administration has been smartly reducing taxes through the legislation it has passed over the last several years.

"Time and again over the last five years, we’ve ignored the self-appointed experts who insisted that tax cuts and economic prosperity wouldn’t be worth the cost,” Reynolds said in a statement. “In fact, as today’s budget numbers show, they were worth every penny.”

The announcement came as Iowa closes its books for the fiscal year ending in June. Reynolds' office shared the final numbers Tuesday.

Individual income tax cuts will also begin in 2023 for people making $75,000 or more, lowering their rate to 6%. Those were scheduled to begin regardless of how much revenue the state took in.

Democrats, who largely opposed the latest tax cut package, criticized Republicans over the news, saying it shows Republicans have prioritized businesses ahead of everyday Iowans and are underinvesting in state services.

"Iowans are sick and tired of politicians who put corporations first and people last," Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said in a statement. "Instead of lowering costs for Iowans and investing in our public schools, Kim Reynolds is celebrating another huge handout she gave to some of the biggest corporations in the world, like Amazon."

Iowa corporate taxes are dropping. How much?

Iowa's corporate tax rate is dropping because of a major tax cut package that Reynolds signed into law March 1.

Under the new law, after every year that the state takes in more than $700 million in net corporate tax receipts, the surplus will be used to lower the top business tax rate until all corporations pay a 5.5% tax.

On Tuesday, Reynolds' office said Iowa took in $850 million last year, triggering a drop in the top bracket from 9.8% to 8.4% this year. That means Iowa now has two corporate tax rates rather than three — a reduction the state hadn't previously projected to occur until 2027.

Reynolds said the legislation has made Iowa's tax code more competitive.

"We cut taxes when many said our budget couldn’t handle it; we kept our economy open when few others were; we chose growth over government, even when it was hard," she said. "As a result, our fiscal health is strong, and our tax code is more competitive than ever."

But Democrats who opposed the law said the change put Iowa's priorities in the wrong place.

“Since 2018, Iowa Republican politicians have showered tax giveaways on the ultra-rich and big corporations while ignoring the rest of Iowa," Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said in a statement.

In addition to cutting the corporate tax rate, the new law Reynolds signed this year will also begin the process of reducing individual income taxes to a 3.9% flat rate by 2026. That will eliminate the state's multiple brackets so wealthier Iowans pay the same rate as lower-income Iowans.

The law will make retirement income such as 401(k)s, IRAs and pensions tax free, gives some tax breaks to retiring farmers and reduce the size of some corporate tax credits.

The tax cut was expected to reduce state revenues by nearly $1.9 billion by the sixth year, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

As Iowa's surplus grows, Republicans tout their tax cut package

Reynolds has signed various tax cut packages into law in 2018, 2021 and 2022. And Republicans have held up Iowa's budget surplus and projected growth as a reason to pass the cuts.

"Iowa's strong financial status again proves that we continue to over-collect from Iowa taxpayers," Kraig Paulsen, Iowa's Department of Management director, said in a statement Tuesday.

Democrats have said Reynolds is skewing the picture. They say the surplus shows that Iowa is also underinvesting in state services, like K-12 education, and that Republicans are also passing along too much savings to the wealthy and businesses.

“While the governor is content to watch our surplus grow and tout tax cuts that don’t affect the majority of Iowans, we know that she has been using (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, which she opposed, to bail her out from starving our systems," said Democrat Deidre DeJear, who is running against Reynolds in November's election.

On the trail, DeJear has said she wants to see Iowa responsibly dip into its surplus to meet urgent needs, such as an immediate one-time boost in education funding.

"Health care and mental health care, public education and rural communities are all suffering from a lack of investment. It’s time to properly put Iowans’ tax dollars to use and invest in Iowa’s future," she said.

As Iowa continues to emerge from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa has to date received more than $10.4 billion in pandemic aid from the federal government, much of it sent directly to state agencies for specific purposes.

Reynolds has had direct control of $2.7 billion of the aid — an unprecedented amount of fiscal power for an Iowa governor. She has put it toward a variety of priorities like broadband expansion, housing, child care and bolstering Iowa's unemployment trust fund.

Ian Richardson covers the Iowa Statehouse for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at irichardson@registermedia.com, at 515-284-8254, or on Twitter at @DMRIanR.

