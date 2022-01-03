🌱 Iowa COVID Cases Spike 37% + Des Moines Family Loses Parents

Good morning, Des Moines! I'm Sean Peek, and I'll be your new source for all the events, news, and general happenings in your town. Here is everything you need to know today in five minutes or less.

The Iowa Department of Public Health recently released its first COVID-19 report of 2022. Though positive tests have spiked by 37% since the last report, hospitalizations are down slightly from 773 to 768. Of those hospitalized with the coronavirus, nearly 80% are unvaccinated, and 83.5% of intensive care patients with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.(KCCI Des Moines) Five local children lost their father on Friday after a car crash, just months after their mother passed away during childbirth. Bazirake Kayira and his family, refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, moved to Des Moines two years ago. Eugene Kiruhura, their pastor at Shalom Covenant Church, has organized a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses and to provide support for the children. (KCCI Des Moines) A New Jersey man was arrested in connection with a Friday night incident in West Des Moines, in which he allegedly assaulted the mother of his infant child. 26-year-old Tyree Marcel Sutton reportedly struck the victim to the face twice with a closed fist, in the presence of their son. Sutton fled the scene and was suspected to be fleeing to New Jersey, according to court records; however, he was located Sunday evening at a residence in Des Moines and taken into custody. (theperrynews.com)

A new Iowa law allows food delivery apps to offer alcohol — but restaurants don't typically receive information about third-party delivery customers, raising concerns about underage drinking. (Axios)

The Des Moines Police Department announced that the impounded vehicle auction scheduled for Jan. 6th has been canceled and rescheduled for Feb. 3rd . (Facebook)

Celebrate Iowa's 175th birthday with these virtual displays commemorating the state's past. (Axios)

