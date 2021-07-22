Iowa Democrat Finkenauer seeking GOP Sen. Grassley's seat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
THOMAS BEAUMONT
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman, is running for Republican Chuck Grassley's U.S. Senate seat, hoping her blue-collar credentials will propel her forward in a state that has grown more conservative over the years.

The 32-year-old former state lawmaker, who announced her candidacy by video Thursday morning, would offer a stark contrast to the 87-year-old Grassley, who was elected to his first term in the Senate eight years before Finkenauer was born.

“I’m running ... to make sure that Iowans and, quite frankly, our country has someone sitting in the United States Senate representing them and working for them every day who actually understand working families,” Finkenauer told The Associated Press in an interview before the video release.

Finkenauer, despite losing her House seat in 2020 after one term, remains a youthful prospect in the Iowa Democratic Party, which has struggled to produce a new generation for statewide office. Along with 38-year-old Democrat Dave Muhlbauer, a farmer who previously announced his bid for Grassley's seat, she is hoping Grassley's slipping poll numbers provide an opening to revive a shrinking segment of the party’s once diverse electorate: rural voters.

Grassley has said he will announce by November whether he will seek an eighth term, though he talks regularly with campaign aides and reported this month having $2.5 million in his campaign account as of the end of June.

Despite job approval that's ebbed in the past decade, Grassley would be the favorite to win reelection and faces a nominal primary opponent in state Sen. Jim Carlin. State and local Democratic officials have said the party has receded in the onetime battleground state, particularly from the industrial river towns they once claimed as bastions, notably in Finkenauer's former northeast Iowa district.

Republican Donald Trump easily won the state in 2016 and in 2020.

Finkenauer accuses Grassley of showing too much fealty to Trump, citing his near-silence on the former president's unfounded claims of widespread election fraud before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“The fact that he did not call out those lies as they were happening in our state, as they were happening across the country... it’s so disappointing,” Finkenauer said.

Trump's allegations of fraud in the election he lost to Joe Biden were rejected by courts, his attorney general and other prominent Republicans.

Grassley condemned the January Capitol riot as “an attack on democracy itself" but hasn’t publicly suggested Trump quit arguing the 2020 presidential election was stolen. When pressed at a recent public meeting in Iowa to call out Trump’s falsehoods, Grassley declined, stating simply, “Biden is the president of the United States.”

Touting the union family profile that put her in Congress in 2018, Finkenauer also chastised Grassley for not being among the bipartisan group of senators working on a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure deal brokered with Biden. Grassley voted Wednesday to block the infrastructure bill's advance.

Such a package “means jobs, and that’s what I know matters to people in Iowa and across the country," Finkenauer said.

Grassley said Wednesday during a call with reporters that he hadn’t seen the language in the bill. “And I don’t think anybody expects me in Iowa to vote for a bill that I haven’t seen the language," he said.

Finkenauer won in 2018 when Democrats reclaimed the House majority, stressing her union household upbringing. She defeated two-term Dubuque Republican Rep. Rod Blum.

That profile was little help in 2020 as working-class voters who once fueled Iowa Democratic Party strength along the Mississippi River leaned toward Trump and lifted Republican Ashley Hinson over Finkenauer.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee doesn't consider Iowa among its top targets, though it is monitoring in the event Grassley doesn't seek reelection. In the meantime, the group is stressing economic gains made under Biden and attributing them to action in the narrowly Democratic-controlled Senate.

Instead of Iowa, Democrats are focused first on holding Senate seats in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire. After that, they see opportunities to gain seats in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, all narrow presidential battleground states.

The Iowa Senate race is among those in a group of states Biden lost, including Florida, Missouri and Ohio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer to challenge Sen. Chuck Grassley in Iowa

    "The fate of Finkenauer as a candidate rests on whether or not Grassley runs," one analyst said of the 87-year-old Republican incumbent.

  • Democrat Abby Finkenauer is running for the U.S. Senate seat long held by Chuck Grassley

    A Democrat, Finkenauer represented Iowa's 1st Congressional District in 2018, but lost her 2020 reelection bid.

  • Report: UK border officers to stop routine COVID checks

    While the change is designed to reduce waiting times for airport immigration checks, it has raised concerns about importing new coronavirus cases at a time when infection rates in Britain are soaring, the Guardian newspaper reported. The changes come after the government relaxed quarantine rules for amber-list countries, including most of Europe, triggering warnings that holiday travelers might face hours-long lines for airport immigration checks.

  • House probe of January 6 riot in disarray after dispute over GOP members

    The House select committee investigating the January 6th riot is in disarray. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled all five of his Republican picks after Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of the members. This all comes as Senate Republicans blocked a key vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. CBS News' Kris Van Cleave reports from Capitol Hill and Nikole Killion joins CBSN to explain the latest developments.

  • Justice Department rolls out 5 strike forces due to gun violence

    The effort from the Justice Department is the latest in a series of steps taken by the Biden administration to confront a surge in violent crime.

  • Electric cars to be profitable in three years, says Volkswagen

    Electric cars will be profitable within “two or three years”, according to Volkswagen's boss, while Mercedes-Benz plans to spend more than €40bn (£34bn) to electrify its range. Herbert Diess, chief executive of the Audi, Seat, Skoda and Porsche owner, made the prediction at VW's annual meeting on Thursday. Although the German company has never revealed the profitability of its electric models, experts believe the immense investment required to develop zero-emission models means they are unlikely

  • Australia, under lockdown, sees worrying jump in COVID-19 cases

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's two largest states reported sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a blow to hopes that lockdown restrictions would be lifted with more than half the country's population under stay-at-home orders. New South Wales (NSW) state, home to the country's most populous city Sydney, reported 110 new cases, up from 78 the day before, nearly four weeks into a lockdown of the city and surrounding areas to contain an outbreak of the virulent Delta variant. Victoria state clocked 22 new cases, from nine the day before, its biggest increase since the outbreak began this month, as it nears its second week of statewide lockdown.

  • Boston police officer among 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Dorchester

    A Boston Police Department cruiser crumbled after it collided with an SUV and smashed into a tractor-trailer while responding to an emergency call.

  • Here are the Republicans in Congress still pushing vaccine misinformation

    "Don't come knocking on my door with your 'Fauci ouchie,'" Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado said. "You leave us the hell alone."

  • The GOP Isn’t Sending Their Best, and Pelosi Isn’t Having It

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastThe Jan. 6 investigation, yet to begin, has already met more Republican resistance than the actual insurrection it’s meant to investigate but nevertheless Nancy Pelosi is persisting.First, the Speaker couldn’t get the bipartisan commission she wanted because Mitch McConnell deemed that “It’s not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could lay on top of the existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress.”

  • Top pollster warns Democrats that inflation is hitting home

    A top party pollster and senior adviser to the Biden political team is urging Democrats to confront the problem of rising prices — which she says is starting to bite with voters.Driving the news: Celinda Lake, who polled for the Biden presidential campaign and still advises Team Biden, told Axios that worries about inflation are coming through loud and clear in both public polls and her own focus groups.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Women voters are

  • Former UK PM Theresa May earned £1.86 million in her 2 years since leaving Downing Street, figures show

    Theresa May has earned nearly £1.9 million for speeches in the two years since no longer being Prime Minister, dwarfing her salary as a backbench MP.

  • Olympics opening ceremony director sacked for Holocaust joke

    The decision to remove Kentaro Kobayashi comes a day before the opening show is due to be held.

  • Tesla Earnings: Record Q2 Deliveries, But Bitcoin Slump, Competition Concerns And Chip Shortages

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced record-breaking electronic vehicle (EV) deliveries in Q2 and has continued to outproduce competitors in the midst of a global microchip shortage. But it’s been a bit of a rough ride for the pioneering EV’s share price as competitors rev their engines. Another concern is a slump in the value of bitcoin. TSLA shares have plunged more than 23% since it disclosed on Feb. 8 that it had purchased $1.5 billion in bitcoin, the decentralized digital currency, now held on it

  • Biden tells crowd: 'I don't care if you think I'm Satan reincarnated. The fact is you can't look at that television and say nothing happened on the 6th.'

    President Joe Biden made the comment when asked whether he was confident Congress could effectively investigate the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

  • Sean Hannity’s Clueless Question About Biden Gets Turned Right Back At Donald Trump

    The Fox News host's attempted slam of Biden turns into a scathing reminder of the former guy's history.

  • Bonkers New Trump Audio Stuns Anderson Cooper: Sounds Like 'Nixon Drunk Rambling'

    The former president doesn't drink.

  • Arizona’s sham audit rumbles on but could it backfire on Republicans?

    The partisan election stunt in Maricopa county has inspired copycats across the US but some on the right are pushing back Arizona’s election ‘audit’: past its deadline, potentially in violation of federal law and riddled with mistakes. Photograph: Matt York/AP Happy Thursday. By all accounts, the election “audit” in Arizona is a failure – months past its initial deadline, potentially in violation of federal law and riddled with mistakes. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that the auditors are fightin

  • Pennsylvania decertifies county's voting machines after 2020 audit

    Pennsylvania's top election official has decertified the voting equipment of a rural county that participated in an audit of the 2020 election requested by a Republican state lawmaker and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said on Wednesday that Fulton County violated the state election code by giving a third party access to its election databases and other certified equipment in an audit of the 2020 results. The audit was conducted in December at the request of Republican state Senators Doug Mastriano and Judy Ward, who asked county officials to allow Wake Technology Services Inc to probe the county's results, according to media reports.

  • Rand Paul says Fauci will be subject of criminal referral letter to Justice Department

    Sen. Rand Paul said he plans to send a letter to the Justice Department regarding a criminal referral focused on Dr. Anthony Fauci.