Iowa Democrat Rita Hart withdraws election challenge to six-vote congressional loss

Brianne Pfannenstiel, Des Moines Register
·2 min read

Iowa Democrat Rita Hart announced Wednesday she is withdrawing her challenge to U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' election in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

Hart had asked the U.S. House to review the outcome, which was decided by a razor-thin margin of six votes. But Republicans mounted a public pressure campaign calling it an attempt to "steal" the election, and they promised to make it an election issue for moderate and vulnerable Democrats across the country.

"Despite our best efforts to have every vote counted, the reality is that the toxic campaign of political disinformation to attack this constitutional review of the closest congressional contest in 100 years has effectively silenced the voices of Iowans," Hart said in a statement announcing the decision. "It is a stain on our democracy that the truth has not prevailed and my hope for the future is a return to decency and civility."

The National Republican Congressional Committee began airing ads this week targeting Iowa's lone Democrat in Congress, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, over the issue. And U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy traveled to Iowa Wednesday to show support for Miller-Meeks and to publicly criticize Democrats' attempts to challenge the election results.

More: In Davenport, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy tells Democrats 'it's time to move on' from Iowa's 2nd District challenge

"It’s time to move on," he told a group of supporters at the Machine Shed Restaurant in Davenport.

A district-wide recount showed Miller-Meeks won the race by just six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast, the tightest margin of any U.S. election since 1974. A bipartisan state panel certified the results in January.

At issue were 22 ballots that Hart's campaign alleged were legally cast but not properly counted that would have put her ahead. Rather than take the issue through the Iowa courts, Hart filed a petition with the House Committee on Administration in Congress.

"You or I — ordinary citizens — if we had a grievance, we’d have to go through court to settle that grievance, we couldn’t go to a member of Congress and say, 'You know, I didn’t like the results they counted and counted and recounted — it didn’t come out the way I want — so can a partisan political process body overturn that result?' " Miller-Meeks said in Davenport.

Iowa City Press-Citizen reporter Zachary Oren-Smith contributed to this report.

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa's 2nd District: Democrat Rita Hart drops House election challenge

Recommended Stories

  • Iowa congressional candidate drops dispute over contested House seat

    The Iowa Democratic congressional candidate who had challenged the certified election results of a disputed seat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday that she had withdrawn her contest. The dispute had been poised to become a political maelstrom, as some Republicans warned the case would set a dangerous precedent and some Democrats expressed misgivings about it. Rita Hart, a former state senator who had run for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District seat, lost her race to Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast.

  • Sen. Durbin wants Americans to make a 'very patriotic investment' in bonds to fight climate change

    In times of war, the U.S. government has asked Americans to buy bonds to help fund the fight. Now, Sen. Dick Durbin (D., Ill.) wants to give Americans the chance to buy bonds to fund efforts to fight climate change.

  • NC Gov. Cooper signs three new orders. Here’s what they’ll do.

    North Carolinians can continue to order to-go cocktails in the latest extension.

  • Nio, China EV Stocks To Report Sales Amid Production Slowdown

    Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto and BYD Auto are expected to report monthly and Q1 sales numbers in the coming days. Nio stock and other EV stocks rose. Electric-vehicle sales in China for March could show big gains vs.

  • "Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the company as a British success story. Shares in food delivery service Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30%, slicing more than 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) off the company's valuation in a blow to Britain's ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The highly-anticipated listing, the biggest on the London market in a decade, had earlier been hailed by Sunak as a "true British tech success story" that could clear the way for more initial public offerings (IPO) by technology companies.

  • In congressional rematch, Democrat Christy Smith hopes GOP Rep. Mike Garcia's voting record gives her an edge

    The northern Los Angeles County congressional district is likely to be among the most contested in the midterms.

  • Companies Must Quickly Report Hacks to U.S. Under Proposed Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies doing business with the federal government would be required to report hacks of their computer networks within a few days, according to a draft executive order that the Biden administration is urgently trying to complete, people familiar with the matter said.President Joe Biden hasn’t yet signed off on the executive actions, which are likely to reach his desk in the next two weeks, one of the people said.The executive order, when signed, would mandate important cybersecurity improvements, but it also would push basic changes that could deter cyber-attacks in both the government and private sector, according to people familiar with it. They requested anonymity to speak about actions the administration hasn’t yet announced.The order is part of a number of new initiatives pursued by the administration’s new cybersecurity team, which is hoping to take advantage of the crisis created by what is known as the SolarWinds hack to institute a broad security overhaul. The administration is seeking stronger protections of the electrical grid and wider government visibility into some private-sector networks.The order would also require companies that work with the U.S. government to meet certain software standards, as well require improvements for federal agencies’ basic security practices, including mandating data encryption and two-factor authentication.Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday that an executive order on cybersecurity would include nearly a dozen actions.Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, said in a statement Wednesday that the administration was consulting extensively with the private sector on the proposed executive order and has “set our goals for cybersecurity improvement to be aggressive and achievable.”“We will have an executive order shortly that will make fundamental improvements to national cybersecurity,” she said. “Many of the measures in the executive order will be long overdue and we look forward to sharing them with the American people soon.”In February, Neuberger told reporters that at least nine government agencies and 100 U.S. companies were breached by the suspected Russian hackers, who installed malicious code in updates to SolarWinds Corp. software. The hackers could then use the malicious code as a sort of backdoor to infiltrate SolarWinds customers who received the compromised update.The hack was discovered by the cybersecurity company FireEye Inc., which disclosed it December.The executive order would ask software and hardware vendors who become aware of a hack to notify their customers in the federal government within a few days, people familiar with the draft language said. The proposal is designed to fix longstanding issues that keep companies from sharing security incidents with the government, including a fear of reputational damage and non-disclosure agreements that prevent sharing the information.That information would then be passed to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security. While the requirement would be part of the executive order, some details -- including protocols for protecting that information -- would be worked out by a designated task force of officials and experts, according to an administration official.Software vendors would be required to secure their so-called build systems -- where complex software is assembled -- by insuring they aren’t accessible to the internet and that the identity of workers who access the code is protected by two-factor authentication, among other measures, the official said.Biden officials also want software companies selling to the government to be more transparent about their products. The order would require the companies to provide the government with a “software bill of materials” that breaks down the various pieces of code in a software product, according to several people familiar with the draft order. The move would give both the government and other customers a better chance at spotting hidden flaws in the software that can be exploited by hackers.A key element of the order would be the requirement that government agencies encrypt the data now stored in their computers, which would make it unreadable by hackers. An senior administration official declined to specify which agencies had the poorest record when it came to deploying basic security measures but said problems were found in every agency examined.(Updates with comment from Anne Neuberger in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden supports moving MLB All-Star Game after Georgia voting restrictions

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would support moving MLB's July All-Star Game from Atlanta as a protest against Georgia's new voting restrictions. "I would strongly support them doing that," Biden told ESPN. Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp says the law is "another step to making our elections fair and secure."

  • 'We saw a quick V-shaped recovery in 2020': DHL Express America CEO

    Mike Parra, CEO for DHL Express Americas, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down his thoughts on the global trade and investment as the economy begins to show signs of returning to normal.

  • House Republican leader McCarthy says Gaetz will remain on Judiciary Committee amid probe

    "It if comes out to be true, yes, we would remove him if that was the case," says Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • Man tries to save Nashville cop from flood waters — and gets trapped too, rescuers say

    Rescuers struggled to hear their screams over the rain as the two men clung to trees for over an hour on Saturday night, media outlets reported.

  • Cooper nominates Native American woman to lead a cabinet agency, first in NC history

    Pamela Brewington Cashwell is Lumbee and Coharie, and the governor’s history-making pick to lead a state agency.

  • Democrat Rita Hart ends election challenge to Iowa congressional seat

    FOX News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram has the details from Capitol Hill on 'Special Report'

  • Derek Chauvin trial: New footage shows George Floyd pleading with officers

    George Floyd can be heard telling officers, "I'm not a bad guy" in newly-revealed bodycam footage.

  • Matt Gaetz said he's talked to every conservative network about a post-Congress gig, but Fox News denied his claims, saying it had 'no interest in hiring him'

    No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," Fox said.

  • Gaza man: After lengthy torture, Hamas forced me to divorce

    After months of torture and interrogations in a Hamas prison, Palestinian activist Rami Aman says he was offered an unconventional proposition: Divorce your wife and you are free to go. Aman had recently signed a marriage contract with the daughter of a Hamas official, and the ruling Islamic militant group apparently wanted to dispel any insinuation that it supported Aman’s outreach to Israeli peace activists. Now he says the love of his life has been whisked out of Gaza against her will, and he may never see her again.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Dances on Matt Gaetz’s Political Grave

    ABCJimmy Kimmel had the unique pleasure of being the only late-night host not on hiatus during the week that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was embroiled in a sex-trafficking scandal. And on Wednesday night, he took full advantage of the situation.“Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is having a bad week after a bombshell report by the New York Times last night,” the host began. “If you’re not familiar with Matt Gaetz, this is his Twitter profile,” Kimmel added, putting up the photo of the congressman taking a selfie with Donald Trump that appears across the top of his page. “That should tell you all you need to know.”“Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” he continued. “He is not well-liked by anyone. And he is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. They’re looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking.”Kimmel then reminded viewers that Gaetz was the only congressman, Democrat or Republican, who voted against an anti-human trafficking bill in 2017. “He’s one of the worst of the worst,” he said. “Even his fellow Republicans are reportedly celebrating this. But not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him!”Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageFrom there, the late-night host dug deep into the extremely bizarre appearance Gaetz made on Fox News Tuesday night, during which he desperately tried and failed to find common ground with Carlson, at one point bringing up sexual-assault allegations that were raised against the Fox News host years earlier.“Tucker’s like, how the hell did I get roped into this?” Kimmel joked.In return, Carlson referred to his accuser as a “mentally ill” viewer and asserted that “being accused falsely is one of the worst things that can happen” to a person.“I know this because I do it almost every night on my show,” Kimmel added. “Although, to be fair to Tucker Carlson, all of his viewers are mentally ill.”Lisa Lampanelli on Roasting Trump and Her ‘Evil’ Mentor Don Jr. “This interview was so all over the place you’d think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company,” the host continued, playing yet more unhinged highlights from the sit-down. He explained that despite Gaetz’s claims that the allegations all stem from a politically-motivated extortion plot, it “isn’t a partisan investigation” and in fact originated under Trump’s Justice Department.Finally, Kimmel gleefully shared the baffled post-mortem that Carlson offered his viewers after his segment with Gaetz. “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” Carlson said.“This is a man who interviewed someone who claims Hillary Clinton was running a Satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” Kimmel replied. “So there’s always a twist!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New photos from Mars: NASA's Ingenuity helicopter stretches its legs, while the Curiosity rover stars in a selfie

    Two sets of photos taken on Mars recently showcase NASA's growing efforts to explore the red planet.

  • 17 details you probably missed in 'The Matrix'

    The legendary sci-fi film is 22 years old, but even avid fans probably haven't caught all of these hidden gems and background details.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot will come too late for the US

    Experts told Insider the vaccine will likely win US authorization, but the US may choose to donate doses to other countries.