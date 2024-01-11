Iowa Democratic bill would force Reynolds to accept $29M in summer food aid for kids

U.S. Secretary Tom Vilsack says Thursday he’s disappointed with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to turn down $29 million in federal aid to help feed 240,000 low-income children this summer.

"There's a lot of disappointment in the governor's decision," Vilsack, a former Democratic Iowa governor, told reporters Thursday, after addressing about 700 people attending the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona. "There are several hundred-thousand young people that could potentially benefit in our state. That's unfortunate."

Democratic Iowa senators hope to reverse Reynolds' decision, filing a bill Thursday that would force the state to seek federal funding to help feed kids this summer. While states were required to tell the U.S. Department of Agriculture by Jan. 1 whether they intended to seek the funding, they have until Feb. 15 to formally submit a plan to administer the program, legislators say.

IMPACT Volunteer Coordinator Kim Coulter, left, helps volunteers sort canned food at IMPACT food pantry in the Drake neighborhood on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 in Des Moines.

“Iowans are asking us as elected leaders to do the right thing. Feeding children is always the right thing,” said Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, a West Des Moines Democrat, in a statement. “Our legislation will make sure that no opportunity is missed for Iowa kids.”

Democrats said they need Republicans, who control the Senate and House, to work with them to pass Senate File 2039 to beat the deadline.

Iowa was among 17 states that declined to participate in the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer for Children this year. The program provides low-income families a prepaid debit card to purchase groceries during the months when kids don't have access to daily meals while school is out.

This week, Polk County supervisors sent a letter to Vilsack, asking the USDA to allow the county to participate in the program, saying “our most vulnerable children should not be overlooked."

While sharing supervisors’ concerns, Vilsack said the law “essentially says we are limited to working with states, territories and tribes.”

“We can't work with any other political subdivision,” he said, adding that he shares the county's concerns. "It's a concern that shared by many, many, many Iowans."

About 22,000 children within Des Moines Public Schools would be eligible to receive Summer EBT benefits this year, according to the Board of Supervisors.

Vilsack said Reynolds' decision also means Iowa will take a $100 million economic hit. The federal assistance “rolls around” in the economy, creating jobs at grocery stores and other businesses, he said.

Angela Connolly, the Polk County chairwoman, agreed Thursday. "Not only would those funds provide food security for children and their families, but would also act as an economic driver for local businesses and farmers" who provide food, Connolly said in an email Thursday.

Connolly told Vilsack in a letter that Polk, the largest county in Iowa, is experiencing "a growing food insecurity crisis" with food pantries "serving record-breaking numbers of families."

Vilsack urged public officials to expand existing programs to help Iowa children and families needing food. He pointed to congregate meal and fruit and vegetable initiatives, among others, that could be expanded.

He also encouraged officials to advocate for Summer EBT and other food programs like Women, Infant and Children, a popular USDA nutritional program that supplements families' diets with healthy food.

Vilsack said a decade of research behind summer feeding programs show that children eat “more nutritious food. They ended up eating more fruits and vegetables than they would otherwise," he said.

In a news release last month, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said the Summer EBT program does not have "a strong nutrition focus," pointing to the state being in the top 10 in the nation for high school age obesity.

"Federal COVID-era cash benefit programs are not sustainable and don’t provide long-term solutions for the issues impacting children and families. An EBT card does nothing to promote nutrition at a time when childhood obesity has become an epidemic," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in the release.

State officials also balked at the $2.2 million in administrative costs Iowa would share with federal government for the program.

Instead of accepting the federal assistance, state leaders said they will enhance and expand "already existing childhood nutrition programs."

"HHS and the Department of Education have well-established programs in place that leverage partnerships with community-based providers and schools who understand the needs of the families they serve," Reynolds said. "If the Biden administration and Congress want to make a real commitment to family well-being, they should invest in already existing programs and infrastructure at the state level and give us the flexibility to tailor them to our state’s needs.”

