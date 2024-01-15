Iowa Democrats doing vital work at caucuses as the people shape a platform

Watching television or surfing on computers might make one believe that the Iowa Republican Caucuses are the only game in town. That is wrong. The most important action of the first-in-the-nation presidential year caucuses will be happening in the Democratic gatherings. Those who care about the welfare of our nation should plan to join with their neighbors, prepared to discuss the merits of their personal policy priorities.

While the Democratic Party has in the past both enjoyed and delivered upon the honor of initiating the presidential nominee selection process, it is at these same caucuses where a much more important process begins. The Oxford Dictionary defines democracy as “a political system that allows the citizens to participate in political decision‐making.” On Monday, Iowa Democrats will be the first citizens in the nation to begin drafting the formal set of principal goals that shape the future actions of both the party and their candidates: the platform.

In 2020 the Republican National Convention did not even adopt a national platform, stating we do “not want a small contingent of delegates formulating a new platform without the breadth of perspectives within the ever-growing Republican Party.” In Iowa, Democrats will meet with neighbors, as we have for decades, in order to have party resolutions introduced, debated, compromised and adopted by the caucus through a majority vote. These resolutions then move on through county, district, state and national conventions where duly elected delegates hone each iteration into a national party platform. It is a huge contingent, beginning with neighborhood meetings in Iowa which, with courage and perseverance, shape a formal set of the Democratic Party’s principal goals.

More: The Iowa Caucuses are an expectations game: Where GOP hopefuls have set the bar for results

More: Presidential candidates make their final pitches ahead of Caucus Day. What they say:

The Democratic platform is often viewed as a set of rules for elected officials. This is wrong. The platform is a tool for voters. As Democrats educate each other through the platform development process they are preparing an educational tool for voters. If you want to know what a Democratic candidate stands for, ask the candidate, but also check the party platform. It is not an all-inclusive document, but there is a guarantee that every resolution, passed in a precinct caucus, will be reviewed and considered by the county platform delegates, who are also elected by those gathered in their precinct caucuses. This process is the very essence of democracy.

The Democratic Party recognizes the importance of issue organizing. If you are part of a special interest group or a labor union, plan to attend your Democratic caucus. Talk with others about issues and ask the leaders of your group if they have policy resolutions or would consider drafting some. Write your own resolution. While it is fine to do, one really does not need language like “whereas” or “be it resolved.” You might consider thinking through a couple of reasons why your issue is important and then state the desired action simply in a sentence or two. It would be nice if you had the resolution sentences written down on a sheet of paper so the secretary of the caucus isn’t scrambling to jot it all down. Some great resolutions have been drafted at the caucus itself.

The choices for Iowans in January are clear. Do you want to attend a straw poll run by a party with no official ideas? Or, do you want to become an important part of democracy in its most fundamental and perhaps purist form?

Sarah Swisher of Iowa City is a retired nurse. She has been chair for Johnson County Democrats, political director of SEIU Iowa and a vice president of the Iowa Federation of Labor.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Democrats are doing vital work at their caucuses