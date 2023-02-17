Iowa Department of Public Safety's Child Abduction Response Team earns national certification

The Iowa Department of Public Safety's specialized team dedicated to finding and protecting children who have been reported missing or have been abducted received a national certification from the United States Department of Justice on Friday.

The Child Abduction Response Team, or CART, provides "dedicated assets in response to a reported missing or abducted person and provides incident management, expertise, and resources for search and recovery," according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

The program became the 7th team in Iowa, and the 36th in the country, to obtain the DOJ's certification, which is run in partnership with the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and the AMBER Alert Training and Technical Assistance Program (AATTAP).

“Having the Department’s Child Abduction Response Team become nationally certified recognizes our on-going commitment to provide professional service to our law enforcement partners and our communities. Having witnessed a CART deployment firsthand, I am honored to have the Department of Justice join me in recognizing the professionalism and determination that CART puts towards the recovery of missing or abducted children," Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said in the release.

As a part of the certification process, the department ran a mock abduction exercise at the Dallas County Fairgrounds last May which was evaluated by trained assessors from AATTAP.

It "allowed the team to showcase their operational readiness, implementation of protocols, and coordination with local agencies and non-governmental services," the release said.

The CART Certification program trains local and state officials on how to collaborate with multiple law enforcement agencies and use technology to recover missing, endangered or abducted children. The program was developed with expertise from law enforcement officials and experts who specialize in the recovery of missing children along with policymakers. To obtain certification, jurisdictions must meet 47 standards of compliance which prove operational preparedness.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa DPS child abduction team earns DOJ certification