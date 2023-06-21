Iowa deputy kills man who allegedly pointed weapon at officers

An Iowa deputy shot and killed a man who police say pointed a weapon at them while responding to a call.

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of West Gilman Street in Sheffield in northern Iowa around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday on a domestic dispute.

That is when they found a man allegedly brandishing a handgun at a vehicle and at Franklin County sheriff deputies, according to a news release. After the man refused to drop the gun, a deputy shot him once.

Medics attempted to provide assistance, but the man died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol were asked to investigate the incident, according to the release. The name of the suspect will be released after family is notified.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man shot and killed by a deputy Tuesday in Sheffield, Iowa