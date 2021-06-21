Iowa deputy shot multiple times after responding to store burglary alarm

An Iowa deputy sustained "serious injuries" after he was shot multiple times while responding to a store burglary alarm on Sunday.

At about 10 p.m., the officer, who has not yet been identified, arrived at Casey's General Store after dispatchers were alerted of a possible break-in, the Linn County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Upon entering the business, the deputy was struck several times by gunfire before the suspect, who has been described as a black man in his 30s, fled in a van.

Law enforcement pursued the gunman, though the shooter's vehicle crashed, and he made a run for it on foot, eluding police in the area. He has yet to be located, and authorities have commenced a manhunt to bring him into custody.

OVER 40% INCREASE IN KILLED POLICE OFFICERS SO FAR IN 2021

The deputy has been flown to a local hospital, and neither his or her condition nor a motive for the shooting was disclosed by police at the time of publishing.

"Numerous law enforcement agencies are responding to assist deputies in the Coggon area after a robbery in-progress was reported at the Casey's Store," the sheriff's office wrote in a Monday tweet. "Shots were fired and a deputy was wounded. Stay indoors and lock your doors. Report suspicious activity immediately at 9-1-1."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Violence against law enforcement is on the rise, as the first six months of 2021 have seen an over 40% increase in murdered police officers, a report by the Washington Examiner found over the weekend. A total of 38 law enforcement personnel have been killed so far this year, equating to a 41% increase compared to data from 2020, according to tabulations made by the Officer Down Memorial Page.

By June 19 of last year, 27 officers were pronounced dead in circumstances considered homicides out of a total of 50 who died in a similar fashion throughout 2020 as a whole.

Washington Examiner Videos

Story continues

Tags: News, Iowa, Police, Law Enforcement, Crime

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Iowa deputy shot multiple times after responding to store burglary alarm