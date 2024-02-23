Iowa DNR seeks public assistance after fire damages state’s largest sycamore tree

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking assistance from the public after the largest sycamore tree in Iowa was mysteriously set ablaze Sunday.

The tree resides at Geode State Park, near the southeastern portion of the state. Staff were alerted to the fire by a visitor, according to a news release from the Iowa DNR.

Although the fire was extinguished, the tree was "severely damaged and its survival is uncertain," according to the release.

“We are encouraging anyone who may have information about the fire to contact us,” said Andrew Kuckler, a park ranger at Geode State Park.

Anyone with information about the fire can contact Kuckler at 319-392-4601. Callers can remain anonymous.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter at the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa's largest sycamore tree ‘severely damaged’ in fire, cause unknown