Iowa domestic violence-related murders reach highest level in decade

Seventeen people have been killed in Iowa due to domestic violence so far this year.

It's the highest number since 2010, according to the Iowa Attorney General's Office.

State of play: The "tragic trajectory" is expected to continue, the AG's office says, especially as domestic abuse victims face some of their biggest barriers in recent years.

Federal funding for domestic abuse services in Iowa decreased by $6 million for fiscal year 2022, resulting in some offices closing.

The AG's office expects 5,000 fewer crime victims will get help in FY 2021, and nearly 23,500 fewer victims by 2022.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has already left some victims isolated with their abusers and with fewer places to turn for help.

Of note: Anyone can be the victim of domestic violence, but statistics show women are more likely to suffer abuse from their male partners.

If you or someone you know is need of help, contact the Iowa Domestic Violence Helpline at 800-770-1650. It's free, confidential and answers calls 24 hours a day.

