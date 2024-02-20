Can Iowa expect a cold or snowy spring? Here are the Farmers' Almanac's predictions

The Farmer's Almanac has released annual weather predictions for more than 200 years. These predictions are based on a formula comparing data found in solar patterns and historical weather conditions with current solar activity.

Let's see how accurate its predictions have been this winter, and what's in store for the spring.

What was the Farmer's Almanac winter forecast for Iowa, and how did it hold up?

The annual outlook released last August called for a frigid winter with cold temperatures and lots of snow, claiming that "the BRRR is back."

The Farmers' Almanac predicted plenty of cold temperatures and occasional bouts of storminess, bringing widespread rains and snows to the Great Plains.

To date this season, Des Moines' winter snowfall total is at 31.4 inches, measured by National Weather Service. Last winter, a total of 33.1 inches of snow fell in Des Moines, with the snowiest month of the season being March, accounting for 10.3 inches of snow.

Considering Des Moines saw 27.2 inches of snow this January alone, it's safe to say this has, in fact, been a snowy season. The average yearly snowfall for Des Moines is about 35 inches, according to NWS.

Des Moines saw 24.98 inches of rain in 2023, and 10.86 inches of rain since the 2023-2024 Farmer's Almanac was released in August. According to NWS, the yearly precipitation average in Des Moines is around 36 inches.

Pending the arrival of more rain and snow this season, it seems, for the most part, that the almanac’s winter outlook has proven to be accurate.

What does the spring weather forecast 2024 predict in Iowa?

The Northern Hemisphere will welcome spring during the spring equinox on Tuesday, March 19. But, The Almanac says the season and weather may not be on the same page. "The BRRRR" might stay a while.

Near Easter, The Almanac expects heavy Midwest storms to sweep east to northeast, producing a northern snow, heavy showers and thunderstorms to the south.

North central states can also plan for many days of cold temperatures this spring, with possible late snow though much of April, according to The Almanac.

