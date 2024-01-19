Iowa fails to follow national lead in increasing minimum wage

Twenty-two states increased minimum wages at the beginning of 2024. Seven states across the U.S. now have minimum wages of at least $15.

Iowa isn't one of these states, and has not followed the trend of increasing minimum wages. In fact, Iowa's minimum wage has remained the same at $7.25 for eight years.

Map shows how minimum wage compares across the country

Some cities and regions have higher minimum wages compared to the state, to account for cost of living and rising inflation.

For example, New York City, Westchester and Long Island are increasing their minimum wage to $16 an hour at the beginning of the new year. The rest of New York state will have a $15 minimum wage.

Which of Iowa's neighbors increased minimum wage?

Illinois: Increasing from $13 to $14

Minnesota: Increasing from $10.59 to $10.85 for large employers, and $8.63 to $8.85 for other employees

South Dakota: Increasing to $11.20 (indexed, increases each year)

Nebraska: Increasing from $10.50 to $12

Missouri: Increasing from $12 to $12.30

In 2021, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said he could support increasing the federal minimum wage.

"I kind of have laid down a marker of something that would increase the $7 and a quarter to whatever inflation would bring it, and let's say that could be $9 to $10," Grassley said.

He said raising the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 was too steep.

Which states have no minimum wage laws?

There is no minimum wage law in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, or Tennessee, so minimum wages default to federal law at $7.25.

In Georgia and Wyoming, the state minimum wage is lower than the federal minimum wage at $5.15 an hour. But, many employers are subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act and must pay the federal minimum wage.

Which states are increasing their minimum wages in 2024?

According to data from GovDocs, here's how minimum wage is increasing this year:

Alaska: Increasing from $10.85 to $11.73

Arizona: Increasing from $13.85 to $14.35

California: Increasing from $15.50 to $16

Colorado: Increasing from $13.65 to $14.42

Connecticut: Increasing from $15 to $15.69

Delaware: Increasing from $11.75 to $13.25

Washington, D.C.: $17 minimum wage (annually adjusted for inflation)

Florida: Increasing from $12 to $13 (on September 30)

Hawaii: Increasing from $12 to $14

Maine: Increasing from $13.80 to $14.15

Maryland: Increasing to $15 for employers of all sizes

Michigan: Increasing from $10.10 to $10.33

Montana: Increasing from $9.95 to $10.30

Nevada: Increasing from $10.25 or $11.25 (depending on health benefits) to $12

New Jersey: Increasing from $14.13 to $15.13

New York: Increasing from $14.20 to $15

Ohio: Increasing from $10.10 to $10.45

Oregon: $14.20 minimum wage (annually adjusted for inflation)

Rhode Island: Increasing from $13 to $14

Vermont: Increasing from $13.18 to $13.67

Washington: Increasing from $15.74 to $16.28

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her atvreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter@VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa minimum wage remains the same after 22 states increase in 2024