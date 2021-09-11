Iowa fans tell Ashton Kutcher to 'take a shower' in chant during ESPN College GameDay

Ashton Kutcher appeared on ESPN's College GameDay. Brian Ach/Getty

Ashton Kutcher appeared as the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday.

Fans chanted "take a shower" at Kutcher, 43, during the broadcast.

Kutcher and other celebrities made headlines for their shower habits.

Football fans told Ashton Kutcher to "take a shower" during his appearance on ESPN's College GameDay.

Kutcher was tapped to give his predictions in the face-off between Iowa State University Cyclones and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes - Kutcher's alma mater.

As Kutcher picked the Hawkeyes to take the win, Iowa State fans near Jack Trice Stadium were eager to tease the 43-year-old ahead of the kickoff. While speaking to the ESPN hosts, the crowd was heard chanting "take a shower" in footage shared by Barstool Sports.

The playful jab was a reference to Kutcher's revelation that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, don't wash their children every day. The news sparked an online debate and prompted other celebrities to weigh in with their shower regiments.

Kristen Bell said she and her husband Dax Shepard wait until their children "stink" before washing them. Jake Gyllenhaal said he rarely bathes himself because he believes it is better for "skin maintenance."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted that he's the "opposite" of people who don't shower daily and said he washes three times a day.

Dr. Daniel S. Ganjian, a pediatrician at Providence Saint John's Health Center in California, told Insider's Kelly Burch that celebrities who have spoken about not bathing their kids every day are on to something - as children need baths only when they're dirty or at least once a week.

"Our body makes natural oils to protect our hair and skin," Ganjian told Burch. "It's good to keep those natural oils going."

