Iowa financial adviser gets prison for running Ponzi scheme; must pay $1.36 million to victims

Accused of running a Ponzi scheme dating back as far as 2013, a financial adviser formerly from Treynor has been sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud and ordered to pay his victims $1.36 million in restitution.

Prosecutors said Jeffery Carley, 53, defrauded multiple clients from Carley Financial Group, Prosperity Partners and Main Street Solutions, businesses he owned all or part of. He did so by funneling money to his personal businesses through directing clients to move away from traditional individual retirement accounts to "self-directed IRAs," ultimately costing clients around $109,000, prosecutors said.

The sentencing judge, however, ordered Carley to pay a much higher amount of restitution: $1,364,163.02.

"The defendant has destroyed the savings of people that trusted him and there is no way to quantify the damage the defendant did to the emotional security of those he stole from," Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard E. Rothrock wrote in the government's sentencing brief. "Making this crime even more egregious, it appears, although one cannot be sure, that the defendant flitted away all the money he stole for personal purposes, leaving nothing to repay the victims."

Carley was indicted in April 2021 on six counts of wire fraud, pleaded guilty on Oct. 22, 2021, and was sentenced Tuesday.

Carley kept the facade alive through directing clients toward investments he had an interest in through his two other companies without disclosing the conflict of interest, prosecutors said. He would then create fraudulent annual statements of earnings to present to clients and pay minimal interest payments into their accounts through more money gained from new investors.

Treynor is a city of about 1,000 people in Pottawattamie County. The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa

Carley was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term is completed.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa financial adviser sentenced to prison for running Ponzi scheme