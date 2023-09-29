Iowa firefighter charged with arson in fires he later helped fight

An Iowa firefighter has been arrested for allegedly setting a series of fires that he later helped his fire department fight.

Kendall Rhoads, a 60-year-old Grundy Center resident who serves on the fire department in nearby Holland, was charged Thursday with 13 counts of second-degree arson and one misdemeanor charge of reckless use of fire or explosives, according to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators began looking into the series of fires in April. Most started in ditches and spread into nearby cornfields, while others were set in buildings on abandoned properties, the sheriff's office said.

Rhoads served as a firefighter for the volunteer Holland department for the last six years, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said the case "could not have been solved without the help of the public."

Rhoads was being held without bond Friday in the Grundy County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

